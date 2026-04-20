In a first-of-its kind scientific validation in the Indian paint industry, Kansai Nerolac, one of India's iconic and most trusted paint brands launched a stratospheric balloon to 86,000 feet above Earth. The balloon carried a payload painted with Kansai Nerolac' s Excel Everlast paint to demonstrate the superiority of its exterior range. At that altitude, temperatures plunge beyond -64°C, UV radiation is completely unfiltered, and atmospheric pressure is a fraction of what exists at sea level. Such conditions can destroy most surfaces. The paint didn't just survive these conditions; it came back unblemished.

This initiative was developed by the creative agency ULKA, which reimagined the paint test beyond a lab simulation or a controlled environment. The campaign film documents a real payload that went to the stratosphere and returned intact. The kind of proof that doesn't need a disclaimer.

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkbuNw7JNTI

The #OutofThisWorld campaign represents the pinnacle of Kansai Nerolac's legacy: a paint engineered to outlast the harshest conditions nature can produce. This campaign is a proof of that promise, executed at a scale that has never been attempted for home paints in the world of advertising before.

Ramkrishna Naik, Chief Marketing Officer, Kansai Nerolac shared his views, "The Excel Everlast range has always stood for one thing, the paint that refuses to give up. When we launched Everlast 14, India's first self-cleaning paint with Japanese Technology, we didn't stop at that. In fact, we developed Excel Everlast 20 with Bullet Proof Protection, powered by nano-silica technology. It has 30% higher toughness and crack-bridging that outlasts any competition. It is the paint that earned India's first 20-year warranty. Sending it to the stratosphere felt like the only fitting way to introduce it to the world. Because a product this uncompromising deserved a stage just as extraordinary."