Karix Mobile introduces WhatsApp Business API solution to Panasonic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms Limited, today announced the deployment of a conversational solution for Panasonic India Limited using the WhatsApp Business Solution Platform.
The solution will facilitate one-to-one conversations between Panasonic's customers and the brand.
Building strong, personalized connections with its end-users helping them connect with the brand is one of the primary objectives of this solution. While the other service channels, specifically SMS and email, will remain available and active, this new channel has been built to be a more convenient option for customers.
A two-way interaction to stay updated on new product information, current offers, location of nearby stores, and purchase of accessories for products are some common conversations that could take place through Panasonic's WhatsApp customer service.
Jia Lal Koundal, Group Head- Trade Marketing, Through the Line Marketing, Sell Out, Exclusive Channel & DRM at Panasonic India, said, "In the digital age, WhatsApp interactive flows have added a new dimension to the overall consumer experience. Through WhatsApp Business, we are offering an enhanced customer experience as customers can now scan a QR code and immediately start exploring multiple features on the go. Easy access to product catalogues, current offers, locating nearest stores, and after-sales product support are a few of its many highlights. Also, the reporting structure of the platform makes it convenient for us to further connect with our potential customers."
With WhatsApp chat being active 24x7, customers can communicate and solve product queries on a real-time basis without the hassle of visiting retail stores or customer care centres. A conversation on this channel would automatically transfer complex customer queries to service agents for a swift and seamless redressal.
The solution is built on a low-code automation platform that is quick to deploy. It is meant to deliver a visually rich user experience on WhatsApp enriched with rich cards, on the back of AI-powered chatbots.
Deepak Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Tanla Platforms Limited, said, "We offer our enterprise customers business APIs along with an ecosystem of solutions to fulfil end-to-end communication requirements. We are excited to extend our new bundle of support services to Panasonic via WhatsApp which will provide a delightful customer experience without reaching loaded IVRs and sparsely populated call centres due to COVID. As one of the select official WhatsApp Business service providers globally, we aim to benefit more than 2000 enterprise customers with conversational automation as the next generation of consumer to brand communication offering."
The solution will also facilitate two-way messaging and automatically transfer complex customer queries to service agents for a swift and seamless redressal.
This story is provided by PRNewswire.
