NewsVoir Manipal (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, has successfully performed a complex robotic intrathoracic (chest cavity) tracheal (windpipe) cancer surgery, marking a significant milestone in the field of advanced robotic cancer surgery in Karnataka. The complex surgery was performed on a 36-year-old male patient, who was suffering from breathing difficulties. An endoscopy revealed a tumor located in the lower part of the windpipe. While he underwent a partial removal of the tumor at the outside hospital, he required definitive treatment involving complete removal of the residual tumor along with the affected lower segment of the windpipe. The procedure was performed by the Department of Surgical Oncology at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, led by Dr Naveena Kumar A N, with crucial support from the Department of Anesthesia. The robotic surgery involved complete removal of the tumor-affected lower part of the trachea (windpipe), just above the bifurcation, followed by reconstruction by joining the healthy ends of the windpipe.

What made the procedure especially challenging was the need to perform robotic surgery while maintaining continuous oxygenation of the lungs and keeping the ventilation tube inside the windpipe throughout the surgery. In a conventional open surgery, the patient would have required a large cut on the chest, resulting in greater pain, longer recovery, and a more visible scar. With minimally invasive robotic surgery, the patient recovered well and was discharged on the fourth day after surgery. Essentially robotic surgeries are a boon and have several advantages over traditional surgery. The recovery of the patient is much faster, and minimal blood loss. Pain after surgery is less and faster recovery. This helps the patients to resume their normal life sooner.

The surgical team also included Dr Nawaz Usman, Dr Akhil Palod, Dr Ananth Balakrishnan, and Dr Preethi from the Department of Surgical Oncology, along with Professor Anitha N and Dr Shreya from the Department of Anesthesia. At Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, the Department of Surgical Oncology, under the leadership of Dr Naveena Kumar A N, performs a wide spectrum of major robotic cancer surgeries involving the lung, thymus, esophagus (food pipe), stomach, rectum (large intestine), pancreas, liver, uterus, and kidney. Robotic surgery is also helping improve quality-of-life outcomes for patients through function-preserving and organ-saving procedures, such as avoiding permanent stoma in select rectal cancers or enabling part of the kidney removal in kidney cancer.

Expressing his happiness over the success of the complex surgery, Prof. Naveena Kumar A N, Department of Surgical Oncology, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal said, "This surgery represents one of the most technically demanding procedures in robotic cancer surgery, requiring precise coordination between the surgical and anesthesia teams to maintain the patient's airway and oxygenation throughout. We are proud that our team could offer this minimally invasive option to our patient, sparing him a major chest incision (cut) and a long recovery. It reflects the level of advanced surgical care now available to patients in our region." Congratulating the team at this feat Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, Chief Operating Officer, Teaching Hospitals, MAHE, said, "This achievement is a proud moment for Kasturba Hospital and reflects the skill and dedication of our doctors, nursing staff and technicians. We will continue to invest in advanced technology and expertise so that Kasturba Hospital can become a referral center for handling this kind of complex robotic cancer surgery in the future."

With this achievement, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, reaffirms its commitment to bringing the most advanced surgical technologies to patients in the region. About Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.

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