JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

AUTO i CARE Launches Aggregator Service for 24 Hour Car Service Assistance

Making India safe: Tushti launches range of oximeters and infrared thermometers
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Kiccha Sudeep and Sunny Leone to do Special Song in Supercluster Productions 'K3'

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
Kiccha Sudeep and Sunny Leone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Badshah Kiccha Sudeep will do a special song with actress Sunny Leone in Supercluster Productions Hindi Film 'K3'. They are all set to entertain the masses with this special song in Kiccha Sudeep starrer Hindi Film 'K3'.

Choreographed by Adil Sheikh and sung by Salman Ali, Saloni Thakkar and Rapper IKKA, the lyrics and music are penned and composed by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has been planned and conceptualised on a grand scale and it will be shot in Mumbai. The film is produced in Hindi by Shabuddin Choudhary of Supercluster Productions.

Sunny Leone, who has won hearts with her hard work and dancing skills, has many dance numbers like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2), Laila (Raees), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2) to her credit. Sunny said, "I am happy that my dancing skills and item numbers strike a chord with masses. The credit goes to the entire team that composes the music and choreographs the song. I like dancing so I feel blessed that these songs have become such huge hits. K3 item number is also planned in an aesthetic way and I am sure it will become a hit."

While Kotigobba 2 revolved around south superstar Badshah Kiccha Sudeep as the main lead and his pursuits as a robber, K3 will be a surprise for viewers. Sudeep will play the main lead here too, along with Madonna Sebastian as the lead actress and Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and Shraddha Das in important roles. Along with Hindi, the film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kiccha Sudeep and Sunny Leone to do Special Song in Supercluster Productions 'K3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Badshah Kiccha Sudeep will do a special song with actress Sunny Leone in Supercluster Productions Hindi Film 'K3'. They are all set to entertain the masses with this special song in Kiccha Sudeep starrer Hindi Film 'K3'.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Badshah Kiccha Sudeep will do a special song with actress Sunny Leone in Supercluster Productions Hindi Film 'K3'. They are all set to entertain the masses with this special song in Kiccha Sudeep starrer Hindi Film 'K3'.

Choreographed by Adil Sheikh and sung by Salman Ali, Saloni Thakkar and Rapper IKKA, the lyrics and music are penned and composed by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has been planned and conceptualised on a grand scale and it will be shot in Mumbai. The film is produced in Hindi by Shabuddin Choudhary of Supercluster Productions.

Sunny Leone, who has won hearts with her hard work and dancing skills, has many dance numbers like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2), Laila (Raees), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2) to her credit. Sunny said, "I am happy that my dancing skills and item numbers strike a chord with masses. The credit goes to the entire team that composes the music and choreographs the song. I like dancing so I feel blessed that these songs have become such huge hits. K3 item number is also planned in an aesthetic way and I am sure it will become a hit."

While Kotigobba 2 revolved around south superstar Badshah Kiccha Sudeep as the main lead and his pursuits as a robber, K3 will be a surprise for viewers. Sudeep will play the main lead here too, along with Madonna Sebastian as the lead actress and Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and Shraddha Das in important roles. Along with Hindi, the film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Kiccha Sudeep and Sunny Leone to do Special Song in Supercluster Productions 'K3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Badshah Kiccha Sudeep will do a special song with actress Sunny Leone in Supercluster Productions Hindi Film 'K3'. They are all set to entertain the masses with this special song in Kiccha Sudeep starrer Hindi Film 'K3'.

Choreographed by Adil Sheikh and sung by Salman Ali, Saloni Thakkar and Rapper IKKA, the lyrics and music are penned and composed by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has been planned and conceptualised on a grand scale and it will be shot in Mumbai. The film is produced in Hindi by Shabuddin Choudhary of Supercluster Productions.

Sunny Leone, who has won hearts with her hard work and dancing skills, has many dance numbers like Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2), Laila (Raees), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2) to her credit. Sunny said, "I am happy that my dancing skills and item numbers strike a chord with masses. The credit goes to the entire team that composes the music and choreographs the song. I like dancing so I feel blessed that these songs have become such huge hits. K3 item number is also planned in an aesthetic way and I am sure it will become a hit."

While Kotigobba 2 revolved around south superstar Badshah Kiccha Sudeep as the main lead and his pursuits as a robber, K3 will be a surprise for viewers. Sudeep will play the main lead here too, along with Madonna Sebastian as the lead actress and Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah and Shraddha Das in important roles. Along with Hindi, the film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22