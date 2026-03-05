VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 5: Koochie Global today announced the signing of a strategic joint venture agreement with TERRAPOL LLC, UAE, to introduce TERRALUX™ - PolyMatrix Pro System, a climate-engineered architectural surfacing solution designed specifically for Indian and tropical conditions.

The agreement marks the formal launch of Koochie Architectural Surfaces Division, positioning the company beyond recreational infrastructure and into high-performance architectural specification products.

The joint venture was formalized in a closed-door signing ceremony attended by senior leadership from both organizations.

A Strategic Evolution for Koochie Global

For over two decades, Koochie Global has delivered large-scale playground and outdoor fitness infrastructure, in addition to turnkey sports infrastructure solutions and its recently launched KRYO Artificial Turf systems across public, institutional, and private developments.