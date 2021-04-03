Krisumi Corporation to launch an immersive 360 degree walkthrough of 'Krisumi Waterfall Residences'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Krisumi Corporation, India's first Indo-Japanese joint venture in real estate is all set to launch a 360-degree, immersive walkthrough of the show apartment of its flagship project 'Krisumi Waterfall Residences'.

The launch will take place in a webinar organised by Krisumi Corporation for its channel partners, prospective and existing customers on the 6th of April, 2021. The webinar will focus on the 'New Age' buying experience of homebuyers in the Indian Realty. It is a pioneering initiative from Krisumi Corporation to bring all stakeholders of the residential real estate ecosystem over a common platform. With a whopping 4,000 registrations so far, the webinar is slated to grab headlines.

Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation will deliver the keynote address at the webinar. The keynote will be followed by a brief talk by Takahiro Yamazaki, Co-CEO and Director, Krisumi Corporation who will emphasise on the 'Sumitomo Edge of quality' and sharp eye supervision.

Akash Khurana, CEO, Krisumi Corporation will share insights about the idea behind Krisumi Waterfall Residences. Vineet Nanda, Director Sales and Marketing, Krisumi Corporation will share his thoughts on the need for online sales platform.

The project Waterfall Residences has been formulated using the concepts of Japanese form of art and architecture. The master plan and architectural design of project has been developed by renowned and world's second largest Japanese design firm 'Nikken Sekkei' of 'The Tokyo Sky Tree' fame. Masakazu Kimura, Heal of Global Design Department, Nikken Sekkei will highlight the Japanese sense of style in 'Waterfall Residences' at the webinar.

"The real estate sector has been able to quickly adapt to the digital transformation that is taking place across other sectors. We at Krisumi have always been at the forefront of technology and product advancement. The 360-degree, immersive walkthrough of our project Krisumi Waterfall Residences is one such step towards reaching out to our audience virtually and providing them an immersive experience of our show apartment," said Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krishna Group, while announcing the webinar.

The 360-degree immersive walkthrough of the Krisumi Waterfall Residences has been created by the acclaimed image makers Hardev Singh Photography.

Krisumi Waterfall Residences is located at Sector 36A, Gurugram, 1.8 km off NH8. It enjoys seamless connectivity to all parts of the Gurugram and Delhi NCR via three arterial roads- NH-48, Central Peripheral Road and Dwarka Expressway. One of the key USP of the Krisumi Waterfall Residences is a lavish 2 level 36,000 sq. ft. fully-equipped clubhouse for only 433 residential units, and is well connected with all the three towers. Every detail of the project has been crafted to perfection, with a straight-line architecture where no two apartments face each other respecting the privacy of each resident. The minimal design aesthetics beautifully covers the different areas of the project that promises a life, which is simply sophisticated. A blend of fine Japanese craftsmanship complemented by Indian aesthetics defines the Krisumi Waterfall Residences, premium residences that promise a state-of-the-art design and extraordinary experiences.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)