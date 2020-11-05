Lal Bhatia and His Team Install Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines in Schools and Colleges of West Bengal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Lal Bhatia, who got popular because of his book 'Indicting Goliath' -- a real life story of a man who fought for justice without a lawyer in the US when fraudulent and false charges were levied against him, has used part of the proceeds from the sale of his book to donate sanitary pad vending machines in various girls' schools and colleges in West Bengal; distributed food to needy people in Kolkata and also distributed thousands of face masks in the recently celebrated Durga Puja.

"Sanitary napkins are the need for every woman. They are an essential commodity and every girl must have access to it. I feel that less privileged young girls do not have access and that's why I felt that Team Indicting Goliath, needed to fulfil this void. We installed sanitary napkin vending machines in various schools and colleges of West Bengal. I am glad that young girls will get the necessary facilities," he said.

Meanwhile, Bhatia's book is based on unrefuted facts, evidence and testimony established based on extensive litigation that ensued in about 21 courts of the United States of America. Lal Bhatia, the author, was tortured, victimised, falsely convicted and falsely imprisoned. It took Bhatia 13 years to finally establish his innocence and return to India.

"I wrote the book throughout my 13 years of incarceration. I penned out every minute detail and collected undisputed facts and evidence to support my claim and attached it to the book. Notion press was the only publishing company, who agreed to publish the book as it exposes the dark side of the system," said Bhatia.

"It was a thirteen-year agonizing journey through the perils of incarceration, one that tested every ounce of my integrity and physical endurance. Nobody assessed that the crime thrust on an individual could be a scam and a convoluted deflection to protect the mighty and the connected," he added.

The book traces Bhatia's valiant efforts to bring light to gross injustices and apparent lacunae in the US administration.

