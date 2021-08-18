Last few days left to apply for India's first integrated Data Science and Law programme at National Forensic Sciences University

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV Media): The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) has announced that they are nearing the closing of applications for their five-year integrated B.Sc. LL.B. programme with a special focus on Data Science and Law.

Aspirants keen to pursue this first-of-a-kind programme in India will have to register by 21st August 2021. The first batch of the programme will commence from September 2021.

About the Programme: This new and uniquefive-year integrated B.Sc. LL.B. programme is designed to produce some of India's finest technologically proficient lawyers. NFSU believes that this integration will allow future law professionals to harness the power of data science and data analytics to discover new unexplored patterns and develop the ability to respond to new issues that have never been raised before.

The programme harbours a flexible curriculum design that involves practical and application based pedagogy to develop expertise and skills. It offers students an array of clinical exposure, advanced laboratory facilities for nuanced understanding on forensic application and learning through simulations for experiential learning.

The program is mainly focused on the relationship between Data Science and Law and harnesses the power of data analytics in legal research and practice by blending mathematical methods, statistics, computing, business decisions and communication with the legal system.

This allows for students to use data science to build a better understanding of and enhance access to to justice, increase rates of settlement, and improve the efficiency of legal practice and the broader legal system with various fundamental courses in computer languages, analytics and machine learning along with a specialization in Cyber law and Digital Forensics.

Students will be able to study about how AI can have a huge impact on nearly every area of the law such as antitrust, business, criminal justice, cybersecurity, human rights, intellectual property, international law, legal history, securities regulation, social policy, and many more.

The limited intake of students will further enhance individual focus and mentoring with classroom learning conducted mainly through dialogical discourses and reflective practice. The students are nurtured by technocrats, scientists and professional practitioners from various core expertise areas to produce future forensic justice professionals and policy makers.

Eligibility: Admissions for the B.Sc LL.B. programme will be based on the merit during CLAT 2021 with an All India Rank and aspirants are required to have a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent (55% or equivalent marks for SC/ST and PwD category) in their Intermediate/Higher Secondary Board Examination (10+2) in the Science stream with Physics/ Chemistry/ Biology/ Mathematics.

Intake and Course Fee: This unique course plans to set itself apart by breaking old traditions of mainstream education and imparting knowledge that can change the course of law for India in the coming years. The course plans to produce some of India's finest technologically proficient lawyers leading in a new and highly competitive global legal order with a batch intake of 40 studentsand course fee of INR 50,000 per semester.

The National Forensic Sciences University was founded in 2008 with the aim to facilitate and promote studies and research and to achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas and technology. The university was given the status of National Importance and was establishedby an Act passed in the year 2020 by the Parliament of India.

The School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy studies was established to provide high quality education in the field of law focusing on forensic application in all allied areas of law and policy framework. The school provides two different law programmes, mainly the 5-year integrated B.Sc.; LL.B. (Hons.) and the 3-year LL.B. (Hons.). The school aspires to be the leading provider of forensic justice understanding to all professionals from different areas of governance including justice administration.

To know more about the programme, visit: (https://www.nfsu.ac.in)

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)