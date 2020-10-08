JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

Amit Pandey joins PinCap as CEO; strengthens company's foray into supply chain financing

Earn 0.10 percent more on online fixed deposit with Bajaj Finance Limited
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Launch of Blood.live by Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED

ANI Press Release 

Tennis player James Blake
Blood.live logo

Array

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 08 2020. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Launch of Blood.live by Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], 8 October (ANI/Connect360PR): Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED, HealthTech division of Kotii Group launched BLOOD.live - A Real-time lifesaving platform with a core purpose of empowering crores of people across the world to save lives of family, friends, people around us who are fighting for life in the need of blood in real-time.

Array

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Launch of Blood.live by Bharath HealthCare P LIMITED

Array

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22