Lavanya Ayren's debut album 'HER: A story' a perfect combination of motivation and music released

You would like to read
- How this company is on track to become the #1 content creation platform on YouTube
- 5 reasons to consolidate your debts with a personal loan from Bajaj Finserv
- Dr Samir Tripathi sings the entire Ramcharitmanas with its meaning launched on Youtube channel Medhraj Astro
- Narendra Firodia led hyperlocal, vernacular media platform LetsUpp acquires majority stake in Khaas Re TV
- Value for money and quality oriented cosmetics will now be available in India also, says Founder of Onest Ltd. Pawan Gupta
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): Lavanya Ayren, a Mumbai based singer-songwriter, has released her first album, 'Her: A Story', on Wednesday 15th September.
Lavanya's USP is following the perfect tempo of traditional indie-pop without being deviated even a little bit.
Her debut album, 'Her: A Story', is a compilation of 5 songs penned by Lavanya, showcasing her love life's journey coming full circle, which is now available on YouTube and all other music streaming platforms.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IzRdnL_RoI)
(https://open.spotify.com/album/1y6yH3KiSqWiiVzuLmZHyn?si=Dh7jsJOAQzGPrSWXpT-Mjg & amp%3Butm_source=whatsapp & amp%3Bdl_branch=1 & nd=1)
The first song, the title itself, is about the refreshing excitement of encountering someone special who took her breath away.
After falling deeply in love, comes the phase when 'little things' annoy and the 2nd song, 'You need to go' comes. In this situation, she is entirely captivated by guilt and self-blame.
In the 3rd song, 'Citylights', the philosopher overtakes the innocent girl through the midpoint of inner conflict. Then she stares at the city lights in the hope of filling the void created by her tough relationship, simultaneously thinking about life and her decisions after moving to the 'city of dreams'.
After the phase of self-blame and dilemma, in the 4th song, the singer says 'Enough is Enough' and takes a stand for herself.
The final song, 'But I survive', reflects her resilience. She manages to survive the hardships of love by accepting 'what is lost is lost'. This song is purely based on her personal experience of enlightenment and self-realization that she went through.
The album may be a collection of traditional indie-pop songs. Yet, it surely will string the very personal and relatable beats in the heart of every listener because of the valuable investment of Lavanya's story of personal resurrection.
For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact:
lavanyaayren@gmail.com
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor