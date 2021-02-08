Lawyered wins award for the best "Legal-Tech Leaders of the Year in 2020"

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 8 (ANI/Digpu): Lawyered - a leading legal tech platform has recently received an award for the best "Legal-Tech Leaders of the Year" in BW (Business World)Legal'sflagship event - BW Global Legal Summit and Legal Leader Awards 2020. The annual initiative recognises and rewards the best legal tech startups, law firms, and lawyers for their excellence in the legal ecosystem.
Lawyered is a highly disruptive platform that is transforming the way people interact with and within the legal industry. The platform has over 50,000 registered lawyers and a dedicated agile team of in-house legal experts.
Delighted on winning the award, Himanshu Gupta - Founder and CEO of Lawyered said, "We are thrilled with this prestigious award. Our efforts to bring critical legal services online have been recognised and appreciated that also makes our team keep working hard for empowering people legally. This award is a true testament to our dedication towards the development and growth of the legal industry."
During the COVID -19 pandemic, it was challenging for people to find suitable lawyers and seek advice with the physical movement restrictions around. Lawyered played a crucial role in helping people get in touch with lawyers best suited for their needs within a single click.
With over 100K hits every month on its platform, Lawyered has already catered 50K+ Startups, 10K+ Businesses, and 100K+ Individuals and helped them become legally empowered
Lawyered was the only Legal-Tech platform to receive such an honor at the event. The panel of a respected jury comprised of ex-Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice AK Sikri, Former Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice Deepak Verma, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Justice KSP Radhakrishnan, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, KTS Tulsi, Senior Advocate, MP RajyaSabha, Chhattisgarh, NeerajKishanKaul, Senior Advocate and Geeta Luthra, Senior Advocate, VP, Indian Council of Arbitration, FICCI. Other eminent categories of the ward included - General Corporate Law Firm of the Year, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Firm of the Year, Competition Law firm of the year, Litigation Law Firm of the Year, Policy Law Firm of the Year, Dispute Resolution Law Firm of the Year, Law Firm of the Year and many among others.
With a strong vision of creating a world in which every citizen has access to a legal advisor, Lawyered works on a zero-commission model, provides 24*7 availability, access to verified legal professionals and law firms, 30 minutes of a free consultation, and follow-ups and feedback throughout the process. It makes the platform a one-stop solution for legal help for every legal advice seeker in the country.
