Leading funds including Societe Generale pick up stake in Karda Construction Ltd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI/PNN): BSE & NSE listed Karda Constructions Limited (KCL), a leading player in the affordable and mid-income housing segment in its home turf Nashik, Maharashtra.
As per bulk deal data available on NSE, France based Fund, Societe Generale bought 36,00,000 shares at Rs. 16.65 of Karda Construction Ltd on 2 December 2021. Further, Eriska Investment Fund Ltd. also picked up 31,00,000 shares on 3 December 2021.
KCL had been recently awarded with 'Business Excellence' by 'Adsync' for extraordinary service and dedication in the field of 'Elite affordable housing' for 2021.
Karda Constructions Ltd is a First-Generation Construction Company in Maharashtra and Western India with a disciplined and professional approach. The Company was founded and promoted by Naresh Karda in the year 2007. Promoters have an experience of more than 25 years in the construction industry. The company has established a brand name as "Hari" for all its projects.
The company's business activity falls within two business segments - Development of Real Estate Properties and Civil Contracting Business.
