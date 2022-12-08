Leading Utility Token YES WORLD Price jumps by 10 per cent in 24 hours

Singapore, December 8 (ANI/PNN): Leading utility cryptocurrency, YES WORLD Token's price has seen a rally of 10 per cent in last 24 hours. The massive rally in the price shows that YES WORLD is getting interest from global crypto audience and buying interest seen across all exchanges including PankcakeSwap. YES WORLD announced launch of global utilities portal which is available in 80 countries worldwide and this price hike shows the cheer among its investors and followers.

Launched in April 2022, YES WORLD has generated three digit returns for early adopters. Based on the CoinMarketCap data, YES WORLD Token price hike is backed by strong volume, and technical charting indicates more up move in future.

YES WORLD Token offers several utility services to the investors and enables them to not just hold to token for price appreciation, but also to use it for various usability and utility services available in their countries. Users can make the payment by scanning the bar-code presented at the checkout on the POS Terminal using the token. As per the information, the integration work is underway to onboard leading e-commerce players where the users will soon be able to make purchases online using YES World Token as payment mode.

Earlier this month, YES WORLD informed that it plans to hire 600 people worldwide for merchant on-boarding, technological upgrades, support functions, as well as newer innovations. It plans to onboard 10 million merchant establishment worldwide before the global launch on April 24, 2024 where the native token will be accepted for payments.

YES WORLD Token is trading several leading centralized exchanges including XT.com and Coinsbit.io, as well as on decentralized exchange - PancakeSwap. YES WORLD plans to onboard over 50 leading crypto exchanges before it's global launch.

YES WORLD Token is operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd, based out of Singapore. It is a climate tech blockchain-based startup working on green technology to reduce carbon footprint.

YES is the native token for YES WORLD's Save Earth mission. It is conceptualized to generating awareness around the global warming challenges to bring to critical mass to join the mission and take steps in the direction of reducing carbon footprint from the atmosphere.

YES WORLD is currently in soft launch and planning one of the biggest airdrop campaigns starting on 23/3/2023, followed by a major global launch on April 24, 2024, more than 50 leading crypto exchanges will be enrolled before the global launch.

