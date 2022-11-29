Legrand India achieves 25 years milestone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Legrand commemorates it's 25 years of presence in India. Being a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure, in line with Legrand's stated purpose of "improving lives" Legrand has touched many Indian lives.

Legrand's journey started in 1996, with acquisition of MDS and has since grown manifold. The company has introduced several products in the market in electrical & digital infrastructure and enjoys leadership in switches & protection market. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices. Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems, digital infrastructure.

25 Years of Legrand (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOl_V8kv-_M)

In this exciting quarter century of existence in India, Legrand has brought in global expertise and technological specialization to billions of Indian homes, offices, the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial infrastructure sectors. Driven by global knowledge, the brand has successfully created products suitable to the Indian requirement. They have 3 R & D units & 7 manufacturing units across India fulling all the requirements of the Indian market. Legrand creates sustainable products and solutions for the industry by using Industry 4.0, renewable energy via solar panels, and circular economy, with digital transformation serving as a key enabler in streamlining processes.

At Legrand group, the two strategic pillars of growth are organic growth and growth through acquisition. Since 1996, they have grown 60 times through Organic Growth and as part of the acquisition strategy Legrand is pleased to welcome new family members IndoAsian, Numeric, Valrack, Adlec over the years. They have moved on from modest 100 people team to a whopping group of more than 5000 employees. Because diversity is a factor in performance, innovation, and quality of life within the company, Legrand has, for many years, placed an emphasis on ways of promoting diversity and inclusion.

Legrand India's rapid growth has made them one of the largest subsidiaries in the group, enjoying a leadership position in switches, protection, and UPS. They are now exporting their expertise in R & D in the Legrand universe.

Company Managing Director & CEO, Tony Berland remarked, "We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of our associates throughout the entire organization. We are honored to see how millions of discerning customers have trusted our end-to-end solutions, loved our design aesthetics and sworn by our uncompromising quality. We have dedicated ourselves to 25 years of product innovation and manufacturing efficiencies. We aim to continue to make our customers lives easier - be it with our smart home solutions powered by IoT, smart electrical infrastructure for residential, industrial & commercial spaces or by making an organization's data center more agile and cutting-edge with our data center solutions."

A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, Legrand is a Euro (6.6) 5.5* billion (470.2864 cr) group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a (several) number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management, and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 5500 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India over 300 offices, (800) 600 stockiest, 18000 retail outlets with seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units and 3 R & D centers. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R & D team at Legrand.

