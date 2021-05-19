Lexus achieves cumulative global sales of 2 million electrified vehicles

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lexus announced today that the luxury brand eclipsed the milestone of 2 million global sales of electrified vehicles at the end of April 2021.
Since the launch of the RX400h in 2005, Lexus has been a pioneer of electrification in the luxury market, and the Lexus model line up continues to evolve on the mission of balancing excellent driving performance with environmental sensitivity. Lexus electrified vehicles provide a wide range of options tailored to meet the needs of its guests and society.
Based on a philosophy of 'right time, right product, right place', Lexus will further develop its electrified product portfolio to best respond to a varied range of energy sources and infrastructure environments encountered around the world.
As a result, Lexus now sells nine electrified models, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), in over 90 countries and regions around the world. Globally, Lexus electrified vehicles accounted for one third of Lexus sales in 2020. Currently, across the eight markets in Asia, electrified vehicles accounted for over 20 per cent of regional sales in 2020.
Through 'Lexus Electrified' in 2019, Lexus is continuously evolving its electrification technology by enhancing vehicle performance characteristics to deliver new levels of excitement to its guests. By 2025, Lexus will introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 BEVs, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and HEVs, offering electrified vehicle options across the entire Lexus product range.
In addition, the cumulative effects of reduced CO2 emissions to date (2005 to end-April 2021) add up to approximately 19 million tons, which is equivalent to the combined CO2 output of 300,000 passenger cars per year. In line with the corporate mission for carbon neutrality and Sustainable Development Goals, Lexus is committed to leading the steady growth of electrified vehicles and the reduction of CO2 emissions.
By 2050, Lexus will achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle such as materials, parts, and vehicle manufacturing along with logistics, driving, and disposal/recycling.
In order to further accelerate electrification for its guests, Lexus plans to introduce its first luxury PHEV model in 2021, and an all new BEV model in 2022. In addition, by utilizing electrification technologies which Lexus has cultivated over the years with HEVs, Lexus will create new values and driving experiences that only Lexus electric vehicles can offer, providing the exhilaration of the Lexus driving signature.
Future Lexus electrified models will feature DIRECT4 and steer-by-wire systems. DIRECT4, its four-wheel-drive torque distribution technology, combines highly-precise drive force control with responsive steer-by-wire systems that greatly enhance vehicle reflexes. This innovative technology translates into an exceptionally dynamic performance and a driving experience unique to Lexus, unmatched in conventional vehicles.
Lexus was launched in India in 2017 with the vision of crafting a better tomorrow for its guests through its initiatives, and a robust portfolio of self-charging hybrid electric vehicles like the sports coupe LC 500h, flagship sedan LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 300h and sedan ES 300h.
