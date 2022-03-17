Live Tall at Siddha Seabrook, the Tallest Tower of Kandivali West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Siddha Group, one of the leading developers in East India has joined hands with the Sejal Group, a noted name in Mumbai to deliver a masterpiece.

The group has been taking huge strides in the fast growing Mumbai real-estate market. The efforts soon brought them in the limelight and was conferred the Emerging Developer of the Year (Metro) at the inaugural version of The Economic Times Real Estate Awards | WEST 2022.

Standing tall on Link Road in Kandivali, Siddha Seabrook is built to embody high ambitions and aspirations.

The tallest tower in Kandivali West, the 57-storey residential tower offers spacious and premium 2 and 3 BHK homes. One can indulge in an opulent life with a host of amenities with superb connectivity.

With the proposed Dahanukar Wadi metro station on the other side scheduled to start soon, Siddha Seabrook has a Jain Temple in the premises, a dedicated Club on Floor 8, a pool, gym, library, community hall, mini-theatre, games room and other features to accentuate your leisure.

The Construction is being undertaken aggressively. More than 15 floors have been casted in the last 5 months and work for Jain temple is going in full swing. Despite the pandemic, Siddha Seabrook promises to offer possession by December 2022, within the committed timeline.

Our latest induction has been at Wadala, the heart of Mumbai. Siddha Sky Wadala is in the growing residential and commercial hub in the heart of the economic capital, giving it an advantage of connectivity with all the other areas and great proximity with business hubs and infrastructural projects. A complex of 3 towers with 39 storeys each, the project boasts of it robust locational advantage and serene living with plentiful amenities for everyone.

Mukul Tyagi, who has joined Siddha Group as a Chief Executive Officer is a well-known name in the construction industry. He has over 30 years of experience in Real Estate, Contract Management, Sales and Marketing and has completed many multi-storey construction projects such as Township, Group Housing, IT/ITES Buildings, Malls, Commercial Complexes, Hospital and many more all across the country within timelines.

Kolkata's skyline is changing because of Real Estate stalwarts like Sanjay Jain, Managing Director of Siddha Group. With over 20 years of experience in implementing high-value real estate projects, he has taken the Group to great heights. His leadership, dedication, and values helped the Group to deliver several Kolkata projects on time.

We believe a house is not mere bricks and mortar. Neither is it a place where you just live encased in four walls. We believe in homes. The special place that helps you discover the real you. Your life's focal point beckoning you time and again.

Our aim is to partner you in this art of homemaking. Since inception in 1986, we have been creating home and workspaces with a difference, to make good living affordable in Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai and now in Bangalore as well. Led by Group Chairman Chandra Prakash Jain and Group Managing Director Sanjay Jain we create and sell high-quality housing in India. We dovetail upmarket design, superior materials and excellence in construction to deliver, at the least, comfortable homes at convenient prices, within the committed time frames.

