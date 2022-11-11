SPONSORED CONTENT
Longines celebrates its 190th Year

November 11, 2022 12:30 IST | ANI Press Release
Tennis player James Blake
Nachiket Barve, Dabboo Ratnani, Samant Chouhan, Achla Chawla and Shilpa Rao at Longines anniversary celebrations

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Longines celebrated its 190th anniversary with great elan in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The brand hosted a special Master Class, showcasing their Watchmaking tradition - Master Collection range, for very select celebrities from various walks of life.

On this occasion the brand also launched the limited edition watches which are limited to 190 pcs worldwide.

Based in Saint-Imier, Switzerland since 1832, Longines watchmakers enjoy an expertise steeped in tradition, elegance and performance. With generations of experience as the official timekeeper for world championships, and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has created strong and long-lasting relationships in the world of sports, over the years.

Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of Swatch Group Ltd, the world's leading watchmaker. The Longines brand, with its winged hourglass emblem, is established in over 150 countries.

