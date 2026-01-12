NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 12: Loop Health, an integrated employee health benefits and healthcare platform, has crossed the milestone of managing healthcare for over 1 million lives, as it scales a preventive healthcare model aimed at reducing long-term healthcare costs for employers.

Founded in 2018, Loop Health partners with 1,250+ enterprises, including Nasdaq, Lodha Group, Zepto, and Ola. The platform brings together insurance, preventive care, diagnostics, doctor consultations, and digital and paperless claims experience into a single system, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional insurance-led and broking models that largely activate only during hospitalisation.

"Crossing 1 million lives is a validation of a fundamentally different way of thinking about healthcare," said Ryan Singh, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Loop. "These are one million individuals whose health is being actively managed on a continuous basis, not just covered when something goes wrong. Prevention, early intervention, and continuity of care are no longer 'add-ons'--they are the core of how healthcare should work. At scale, this directly translates into healthier employees, fewer avoidable hospitalisations, and more predictable healthcare costs for employers."