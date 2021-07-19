Lords venture out to offer "AAA" Audio, Video, and IT Solutions

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 19 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Established in the year 2015, Lords focusses on "AAA" principles i.e. offering advanced, affordable, and adaptable Audio, Video Controls and IT Solutions to the clients.

In the current digitalized world, sound audio, and video solution is the need of the hour.

With the rising work-from-home culture and extended zoom meetings, adapting to new audio and video technology is the only solution to get going. Thus, Lords provide advanced, affordable, and adaptable solutions to solve the technological challenges and recreate the audio-video experience with excellence.

Lords offer customized Audio, Video, Controls, and IT solutions to Government Institutions, PSU's, Corporates, Educational Institutions, Places of Worship, Transportation Hubs, Healthcare, Multiscreen/Single Screen Cinemas, Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, and Nightclubs. Having worked with almost all the major AV & IT OEM's of the country, Lords is proud to represent some of the reputed international AV brands. Their list of happy clients includes CPWD, PWD, Indian Museum, IOCL, POWERGRID, SAIL, Kolkata Metro Railway, ISI, and NRL.

Abhishek Chowdhury and Anirban Chowdhury, the Founders of Lords felt that there was a huge gap in the market for organized and customized AV solutions as most of the existing players were using conventional and outdated system designs and solutions.

Abhishek believed that with technological advancement and innovative methods, there's nothing impossible. Abhishek, with over 8 years of MNC (AV) experience, and Anirban with his entrepreneurial experience wanted to bridge this gap and together incorporated Lords.

With an efficient team of talented professionals, the company is a one-stop destination for Audio, Video, Controls, and IT needs. The company has a dedicated Sales, Marketing, Design, Installation, and Service Support team.

"The experts analyze, design, interpret, source, and execute the project on behalf of the clients" says Partha Biswas the technical head of the organization.

The team believes in brainstorming and coming out with the most viable and cost-effective option to meet the requirements. Having served an array of government and private institutions in various audio-video domains, Lords has established itself as a major A/V integrator in the country in a short span of time.

Lords is an MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) company with ISO 9001-2015 certification. Besides, it is also a member of AVIXA (Audiovisual & Integrated Experience Association). Visit (https://www.lords.digital/)to know more about their latest projects, design solutions, Audio & Video technology, and IT solutions.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)