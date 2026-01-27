BusinessWire India Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27: LOWCODEMINDS, a global leader in AI-led enterprise process orchestration and knowledge work automation, has been identified as one of the major players in the ISG Provider Lens® Intelligent Automation Services 2025 study for the U.S. region, earning recognition as a Contender. LOWCODEMINDS participated in two quadrant studies under this report: Intelligent Enterprise Automation and Next-Gen Automation. In both quadrant studies for the U.S. region, LOWCODEMINDS has been recognized as one of the Top Players, reinforcing its strong market position and growing influence in delivering scalable, enterprise-grade intelligent automation solutions that drive measurable business value for customers at speed.

The ISG Provider Lens® study evaluates service providers based on their strengths, challenges, and competitive positioning, enabling enterprises to identify suitable partners for their automation and transformation journeys. LOWCODEMINDS' recognition highlights its ability to deliver secure, compliant, and AI-driven automation across complex enterprise environments. Commenting on LOWCODEMINDS' capabilities, Ashwin Gaidhani, Lead Analyst at ISG, said, "LOWCODEMINDS transforms fragmented workflows into orchestrated, AI-driven processes, enabling scalable automation and knowledge work innovation. Its enterprise-grade frameworks and governance models ensure secure, compliant automation across complex environments." Sri Mookiah, CEO of LOWCODEMINDS, added, "Being recognized by ISG as one of the top and major players in the Intelligent Automation Services 2025 study is a strong validation of our vision, execution and client trust. This also reflects our focused commitment to enabling enterprises to automate not just processes, but complex knowledge work through Agentic AI-led orchestration, delivering faster time-to-value, operational resilience, and measurable business outcomes across the enterprise."

This recognition further strengthens LOWCODEMINDS' position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to modernize operations, accelerate automation maturity, and unlock measurable business value through AI-led transformation.