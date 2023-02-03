SPONSORED CONTENT
LTIMindtree partners with Criteo to drive IT operational efficiency

February 03, 2023 13:30 IST | ANI Press Release
LTIMindtree

Paris [France]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced a multi-year engagement that enables Criteo, the commerce media company, to enhance its business agility, IT service quality, and scalability.

As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree provides end-to-end IT services to support Criteo's global operations across all functions. This includes supporting Criteo's Microsoft Azure Cloud environment, developing a unified data platform, and providing end-user services for its service desk, field, device engineering and Enterprise Service Management.

"Enabling Criteo with modern IT systems and capabilities remains a key priority in this fast-moving business environment," said Beatrice Mabille, VP Internal IT, Criteo. "We look forward to our continued strategic partnership with LTIMindtree."

"We are excited to be a part of Criteo's business journey as its first-ever strategic IT outsourcing partner," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree. "A successful first year of our engagement has further validated the power of our industry-leading domain and digital capabilities in helping Criteo drive greater value, innovation, and sustainable long-term growth."

