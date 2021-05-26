Ludhiana Times - committed for free and fair journalism becomes voice of Ludhianvi's

Ludhiana (Punjab) [Maharashtra], May 26 (ANI/PNN): Ludhiana Times, the leading Digital Media Channel of Ludhiana covering Ludhiana and other areas of Punjab has become the most popular channel within no time.

The people of Ludhiana look up to the Ludhiana Times as the channel has been persistent in raising the issues of public concern and presented free and fair journalism.

The channel was started by Amarpreet Singh Makkar who is Master's in Journalism and Mass Communication and having eight years experience in media. The channel was started with guidance and support of veteran Journalist Darshan Singh Makkar who has more than 40 years experience in Print and Electronic Media.

Darshan Singh Makkar was earlier associated with Daily Ajit Newspaper as News Editor for 30 years. He also served as editor in Rozana Spokesman and Fastway News.

Amarpreet Singh, owner and News Editor of Ludhiana Times said that as the people have starting losing faith in media, so we decided to start a media channel which will advocate free and fair journalism. Our team worked tirelessly on ground even during Corona scare and within one year, around five lakh people have subscribed the channel.

During Corona time, Ludhiana Times provided true facts and real time information to public. The people also started approaching Ludhiana Times with their issues and being responsible channel, Ludhiana Times raised the voice of people and made the authorities responsible.

Amarpreet Singh Makkar said that with just one click on Facebook and YouTube, the people can get real time updates and true information. Apart from information, (https://www.facebook.com/ldhtimes) Ludhiana Times also telecast information interviews, motivational stories and stories of human interest.

Makkar said that they are committed for free and fair journalism and want to make people feel that Ludhiana Times is their own voice.

