Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan honored Dr. AK Dwivedi for his contribution to the medical field

You would like to read
- Sany India delivers India's largest crawler crane for wind mill application
- IG Drones collaborates with MITS Gwalior at first of its kind - Drone Mela organized by Ministry of Civil Aviation
- WAC People Council awards Uttar Pradesh's renowned homeopathic doctor with International Prestigious Award 2021
- Mahatma Award 2020 bestowed upon 78 social Impact leaders and changemakers
- XOR Labs bags the performance marketing mandate for Fantasy Akhada
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, honored Dr AK Dwivedi for his valuable contribution in giving a healing touch to the patients suffering from aplastic anemia and that facing health issues post-Covid.
Dr. Dwivedi was honored at a function held recently at Indore by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the presence of the medical fraternity and people from all walks of life.
According to Dr Dwivedi, dry cough, dizziness, weakness, acidity, hiatus hernia, joint pain and burning sensation in urine is the most common complaints among the patients recovered from Covid-19.
These patients were cured with the administration of homeopathic medicines and their immunity levels were also increased.
Dr Dwivedi said, "We are using 50 millesimal potency medicine at our institute Advanced Homeo Health Center and Homeopathic Medical Research Pvt Ltd Indore, which can be easily given in water to sugar patients as well as to children. This has given miraculous results in the patients suffering from post-Covid ailments"
Dr Dwivedi has published many research papers on aplastic anemia and the homeopathic treatment of prostate and Covid-19.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor