NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], April 23: The fifth edition of the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit 2026 was held at the historic Mansion House in London. Convened by the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, the summit brought together Heads of Government, ministers, and senior business leaders from across the 56 Commonwealth nations. With a collective population of 2.7 billion, the Commonwealth represents a powerful platform for collaboration, innovation, and economic partnership across emerging and established markets. Under the theme "Commonwealth Solutions to Global Challenges," the summit featured high-level discussions on artificial intelligence, sustainable energy, infrastructure, health technologies, creative industries, and the evolving global financial landscape, alongside closed-door roundtables to encourage actionable dialogue.

Among the distinguished speakers, renowned global humanitarian, transformation pioneer and spiritual leader Maitreya Dadashreeji was invited to represent India. He delivered a powerful discourse titled India - Leadership Through Change to Prosperity. Distancing from conventional policy dialogue, Maitreya Dadashreeji brought a deeply human and spiritual perspective to the summit. Emphasizing that true progress stems from inner stability and emotional alignment, he highlighted the urgent need to reconnect with the essence of humanity beyond divisions of race, religion, and region. His address underscored that while economies and strategies shape nations, it is trust, compassion, and unity that sustain them. In a landmark proposition, he introduced the concept of a 'Gross Peace Index,' urging global leaders to evaluate nations not only by economic performance but by their levels of peace, trust, and societal harmony. He advocated that, future collaborations and investments be guided by this index, fostering stability-driven partnerships.

Reinforcing India's spiritual legacy, Maitreya Dadashreeji called for a shift from power-driven to purpose-driven leadership, inspiring collective action toward a more peaceful, united, and prosperous world. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)