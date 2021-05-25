Mamta Sharma's new song 'Jo Tera Vo Mera' gets an overwhelming response

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): After releasing several hit singles, Mamta Sharma has recently published her new Indie track 'Jo Tera Vo Mera', a romantic song which has been creating a buzz among the Indian audience.
The song is released on One Music Orignals music label and supported and distributed by . With a mission to develop labels and artists in the most suitable way, at each stage of their career and development, in all local markets around the world, with respect, expertise, fairness and transparency, Believe has been in the forefront of an evolving music industry, helping artists with a partnership-based model between music companies and talents.
Mamta Sharma is a well-known independent artist and Bollywood playback singer who got her fame from her debut song 'Munni Badnaam hui' from the movie Dabangg. She has received prestigious Bollywood awards like Filmfare, Star Screen, IIFA to name a few. Some of her chart busting songs include, 'Fevicol Se', 'Tinku Jiya', 'Anarkali Disco Chali', 'Aa re Pritam Pyare', Pinky etc. Last year her song 'Yaara' fetched lots of love from her fans and has gained 268 million+ views on YouTube.
Along with Mamta's mesmerizing voice, the music video also features herself as the actor along with Hasnain Khan. The song lyrics have been penned by Badash (Ashraf Ali, who is Mamta Sharma's husband). The music video is directed by MG Mehul Gadani. Released on May 17, the overwhelming response from the audience and has already surpassed 5 million views, 42K comments and 99K likes on YouTube in just a few days.
Sharing about the song, Mamta Sharma said, "The song 'Jo Tera Vo Mera' is inspired by the real-life chemistry and bond that my husband and I share. The song says it all that when you are in love nothing remains mine or yours everything becomes ours. It actually tells us to love each other selflessly without any expectations."
Shilpa Sharda, Director - Artists Services - Believe India, "We are proud to associate with independent artists across India as music consumption continues to grow across the regions. India has a unique music landscape, and I am glad that we are adding value to our artists through innovative and data-driven services. Our intention is to reach every artist in every language in India."
Talking about her plans, Mamta says, "We have done some amazing super-hit songs with One Music Originals & believe like "Yaara" which is already 284 Million on YouTube, Yaara 2, Tharak, Yaariyan and "Yaar Dua" which was the 2nd last release and has won millions of hearts & more. In future we have some fantastic songs lined up, they are all mix of heart break songs, love songs, dance track etc."
While commenting on independent women artists, she added "I would suggest going after whatever you believe in. Leave your imprints and always follow your heart. In my experience, the creative freedom which comes along with independent music has driven me towards it. Movie songs are always situational and whereas in independent music you are free to choose any genre or style of music."
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world. We accomplish our mission by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development.
Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Our 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency.
Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Believe Distribution Services, Nuclear Blast, Naive, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe established in India in 2013 and counts more than 170 employees working in offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chennai.
For more information, please visit, (https://www.believe.com)
