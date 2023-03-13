Manoj Bajpayee, the King of OTT bestowed with Honorary Doctorate in Arts for his contribution to Cinema and his Philanthropy

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/ATK): Manoj Bajpayee, the King of OTT was bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate in Arts for his contribution to Cinema and his Philanthropy by the American East Coast University. This laurel comes at a time when Manoj Bajpayee's Gulmohar is making waves the world over, winning him adulation for his amazing underplay of his character, a complete deviation from his other roles.

Bajpayee expressed his gratitude at the honour with simplicity and honesty. These characteristics are the essence of his growth and popularity among the masses, as the Iconic actor has an amazing array of shows coming up soon. Looks like the world has finally acknowledged and appreciated this versatile genius's histrionics. Here is looking forward to seeing more of Manoj Bajpayee on the silver screen.. Show quoted text

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)