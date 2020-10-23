MARG ERP Limited awarded Guinness World Record holder; largest online business webinar broke all world records

You would like to read
- Siyaram sets Guinness World Record for online Textile Mahakumbh
- My Chhota School's homeschool brings convenient education to your doorstep
- KSG to organize Grand Webinar to facilitate & support UPSC aspirants
- US retail sales plunged a record 16% in April as virus hit
- Freedom from Brands - Private Label: An Opportunity or Myth! - An informative webinar to launch WOOB - World of Own Brands
MARG ERP has added one more feather in its cap by organizing the world's largest webinar on its platform, participated by 87,400 people successfully.
That was business coach Dr Vivek Bindra's fifth online free retail business webinar "Retail Ka Mahakumbh" organized by MARG ERP Limited & Bada Business Pvt Ltd jointly; was attended by 87,400 distinctive contributors for 2 hrs 30 minutes, which is a brand new world record for the largest online business webinar.
"That was really a huge moment for us. The number is actually big, but we always knew it's going to be bigger after all it was Dr Vivek Bindra's webinar. Therefore, we were ready to handle a huge crowd, even bigger than this. We can even manage over one lakh participants. Hope in future, this will happen," beamed Thakur Anup Singh, the proud Chairman of MARG ERP.
MARG ERP and Bada Business Pvt Ltd may organize such webinars in the future also. Both companies serve and help SMEs and MSMEs to grow big in different ways.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor