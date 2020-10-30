Marine Pro Boxing Promotions is India's first startup company which is bringing a paradigm shift to pro Boxing in India

You would like to read
- 70% Of Start-Ups Say Their Businesses Impacted By Covid-19, 12% Have Shut Operations: FICCI
- Tatan Tata invests in pharma start-up Generic Aadhaar
- Moeen eager for 'fresh start' after ending Test exile
- IIT-M backed start-ups supply PPEs, face mask to healthcare workers
- Not satisfied with boxers' home training, eager for national camp to start: Chief coach Kuttappa
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Marine Pro Boxing Promotions is India's first of its kind startup company which has driven its prime focus in promoting professional boxing across India.
Devraj Das, the Founder of the company who is a fitness enthusiast and a public figure who has been a known face in the entertainment industry & enjoyed a cult following, had his love for martial arts & boxing since his early school. As an audience he loved watching MMA & Boxing events whenever an international boxing or MMA event of was hosted in Asia. In 2015 Devraj started networking with event organizers & promoters from the MMA & Pro Boxing industry & later in 2017 travelled to Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines & interacted with sports promoters. In the meanwhile, professional Boxing was slowly evolving as a new fan favourite in the likes of MMA in India where it had bigger & commercial potential since Pro Boxing is among the top sports globally in the lines of Basketball, Football, Badminton, Cricket across the globe.
Since its formation in 2019, Marine Pro Boxing Promotions has already hosted 10 fight nights across India & on foreign soil. Marine Pro Boxing Promotions is a combat sports promotions company established to raise the bar for professional boxing in India from managing athletes, signing boxers & promoting sporting events in a grand scale. Until now over 130 bouts & 70 Indian Boxers have fought under the company's banner. The company has hosted fight nights across Mumbai, Kolkata, New Zealand & Thailand featuring Indian & International athletes from various countries. Post pandemic Marine Pro Boxing is making its comeback with its Warrior Boxing Series which is scheduled for Delhi & Mumbai in December as a closed door event. The event structure for 2021 has already been planned with 6 Grand events in India & 2 events across Asia which will give a global exposure to hundreds of Indian boxers who wish to make their career in pro boxing. A Pro Boxing Championship season will be announced in January 2021 which aims to take this brand from India to the Middle East.
The company's prime focus is to change the life of Indian professional boxers who aim to pursue a career in pro boxing & wants to sign at least 400 Boxers under its management. Marine Pro Boxing is also seeking for investors who are keen to join & develop the combat sports business which is a billion dollar industry across the globe.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor