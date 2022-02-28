Marwadi Financial Services launches Systematic Equity Plan: An optimised, value-driven solution to direct equity investing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): Marwadi Financial Services introduces its Systematic Equity Plan (SEP) on lines of its campaign "Ab SIP ki smartness, equities mein!"- a facility to optimise investing routes into equity markets for investors.

The foundations of SEPs stem from the value offered by Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) for mutual funds where individuals are able to invest a specific sum of amount in specific funds periodically. Marwadi Systematic Equity Plan (SEP) facilitates the investing in equity stocks directly at different intervals. Besides the benefit of disciplined investing in equities, the SEP product is backed by research-driven insights where our research team decodes market and company data to identify the performers, thus ensuring the building of a balanced equity portfolio. The offering is ideal for long term investors keen on seeing a high CAGR accumulation in their equity holdings. It adjusts for volatility and inflation while handing over the reins to market experts.

With the steadily growing number of retail investors, catalysed by fintech and digital inclusion initiatives, equity investments have taken centre stage and the awareness of this asset class has grown accordingly. Heeding the call of the modern investor, this facility, backed by the institution having over 3 decades of experience, is poised to make direct equity investing less daunting.

Sharing his insights on the investment route, Keval Bhanushali, CEO, (https://www.marwadionline.com/)Marwadi Financial Services expounds, "Modern investors deserve innovations when investing in equity stocks. In a recovering economy having scope for a bargain, SEPs are a prudent route to take. If compounding interest is the eighth wonder of the world - rupee cost averaging is the ninth wonder of the world that has the power to amass wealth. With fluctuations and the potential for profits over any horizon, it makes sense for investors to adopt a structured way of investing. The intelligent SEP facility helps investors accumulate an admirable share of the stock market's creme de la creme without incurring the premiums payable during the highs. Marwadi Financial Services is taking one step further to offer the investor a suite of advantages. This advantage paired with a complete transparency policy allows investors to focus on their journey towards wealth creation without any worry of mismanagement."

Commenting on the investing philosophies employed, Jay Thakkar, Head of Equity Research and Vice President, Marwadi Financial Services elucidates, "The SEP facility leverages direct equities most efficiently, making it a viable approach for most investors. At Marwadi Financial Services, portfolio growth is governed by the underpinnings of the 'FORESEE - 4Cs' investment strategy model -- Correct Price, Clean Management, Competitive Advantage, and Consistent Growth. It best leverages the inherent benefit of rupee cost averaging and a pricing model that corrects in response to market movements. As such, value creation is not only given priority but is also achieved sustainably over the long term. In addition to this, all stocks recommended throughout the investing window are weighed for their ability to deliver profits. Common markers assessed include company strategy vis-a-vis their competitors, growth track record, and projections. Our research wing is adept at identifying these performers and continually optimises to stay ahead of the curve."

The SEP product offering by Marwadi Financial Services is advantageous in a way where overvalued stocks are eliminated and companies that have a strong strategy over their competitors are selected. Value creation is ensured as companies with clean management are selected through our in-depth forensic research. In the present times, where individuals face challenges of predicting the market and don't have time to track the market on a regular basis, it is imperative to select the right basket of stocks that will consistently perform well over time through product innovations.

Marwadi Financial Services (Registered as Marwadi Shares and Finance Limited) is the investment and financial services arm of the 3 decade young Marwadi Group. The group was incorporated in 1992 and has ventured into various sectors that include financial services, education and solar power. Across its verticals, the Marwadi group has witnessed steady growth and has a strong team of 2,500+ employees. The company has its spread across 97+ geographical locations across India, with over 500 partners to serve the strong community of over 4 lakh+ esteemed customers. With enabling and empowering their customers on their wealth creation journey, the company offers a wide range of financial products and services that include equity, commodity, currency, depository facilities, IPO and mutual fund distribution, and advisory services.

Marwadi Financial Services is a trusted financial services solution provider. Through its robust business model, it delivers unmatched value to those seeking financial freedom. The company's mission is to provide quality advisory services, not just to the existing set of loyal customers but to all investors across geographies in India, through innovative digital-first solutions and AI-based models. As a trusted, strategic financial partner Marwadi Financial Services is deeply committed to gaining the customer's confidence in investing for their financial well-being.

Disclaimer: (https://bit.ly/2RK2tzc)

'Investment in the securities market is subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.'

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)