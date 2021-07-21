Matt Pesce joins ADROSONIC as CMO to drive company's growth globally

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital consulting company ADROSONIC has appointed industry veteran Matt Pesce as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Pesce will be based in Denver, Colorado USA, and will also hold the responsibility of Interim GM - USA.
As CMO, Pesce will be responsible for identifying the target companies that can see the greatest benefits from ADROSONIC's digital transformation expertise and services, including Robotic Process Automation, data analytics, CRM services and more. He will define the digital marketing strategy to reach those targets and provide value to them during the buying process. As the Interim GM - USA, he will help expand ADROSONIC's industry-leading services in North America. Pesce will report to ADROSONIC CEO & MD Mayank.
As a growth specialist for over 20 years, Pesce has experience working with both Fortune 100 companies and start-ups to drive innovation and growth. While his background includes massive industry leaders like Accenture and Sun Microsystems, Pesce has also helped multiple start-ups grow exponentially.
A graduate of Cornell University, Pesce is associated with Colorado Universities Innovation Council (CUIC) as the Growth and Innovation leader where he works with industry partners to identify opportunities to leverage student ingenuity and perspective.
About his appointment, Pesce commented, "I am thrilled to join ADROSONIC because of the organization's passion for helping customers implement digital transformation that delivers tangible business results. ADROSONIC's 100% customer retention rate is a tremendous endorsement of quality and value!"
Welcoming him on board, ADROSONIC CEO & MD Mayank said, "We are elated with addition of Matt as part of our leadership team. To achieve our mission of helping more customers improve their businesses through digital transformation, it is important to define the ways we help our customers succeed and articulate why ADROSONIC is the right choice for their digital transformation initiatives."
