Microland recognised as an Innovator in Avasant's Intelligent ITOps Services 2021-2022 RadarView

London [UK]/ Atlanta (Georgia) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, a global digital transformation leader, is delighted to announce today that it has been recognized as an Innovator in the Avasant RadarView™ Intelligent Automation Services 2021-2022 report.
Assessing Microland's practice maturity, partnership ecosystem, and investment and innovation in Intelligent Automation, Avasant Group has identified Microland as one of the top service providers that has demonstrated continuous innovation and significantly enhanced services portfolio.
Speaking about this recognition, Satish Sukumar, Chief Automation Officer, Microland said, "This recognition underlines Microland's capability and expertise in delivering truly intelligent and automated ITOps to our global customers. Leveraging Intelligeni, our AIOps and Intelligent Operations platform, and combining it with our MinimalOps operating model derived from SRE principles, Microland is enabling enterprises to deliver unfaltering digital experiences to their consumers and stakeholders."
In the RadarView™ report, Avasant evaluated 45 technology service providers to recognize top companies which delivered the most value to the market during the past 12 months; in supporting the enterprise adoption of intelligent automation. It also offers an analysis of each service provider's capabilities in technology and delivery support, thus enabling organizations to identify the right strategic partners for ITOps.
Avasant commented on the recognition, "Microland's suite of intelligent IT transformation offerings and MinimalOps framework in conjunction with strategic investments to make IT operations autonomous with AI; has positioned Microland as an innovator in Avasant's Intelligent ITOps Services 2021-2022 RadarView™. Microland is well poised to support transition of data-heavy IT infrastructure from standalone point to data-driven automation and perform complex diagnostic steps requiring L3 efforts, with reduced cost and enhanced service quality."
