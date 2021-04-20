Mishal Raheja turns singer with his new single Sara Google

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TV star Mishal Raheja, who has been part of many TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Laagi Tujhse lagan, and Love Story is all set to become a singer with his new single Sara Google. Interestingly, Mishal is also producing and acting in the single Sara Google.
"This is my first time as a singer, and I am a bit nervous. It was my guru Tridib Roy Choudhury, who composed the song and thought I should sing. I heard the song for the first time in London and it matched the kind of situation in my life right now," said Mishal.
"It was the toughest job because you have to bring creative people together. It was a beautiful learning experience, and it is a romantic number. There are plans to do a second single, too. Sanjay F Gupta, the popular director of Photography of many Bollywood Films and music videos has directed the single. Sanjay had earlier directed the popular song Jalwa. He has taken my production levels and standards much higher by being a part of it," he said, when asked, how it felt producing a single.
The single is produced by Mango Lake Pictures.
All Mishal's fans can look forward to his new single.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEC6lMlc1L4)
