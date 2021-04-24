Mission Oxygen: New Delhi NGO crowdfunding to help hospitals save lives

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Our country is battling with the second wave of COVID-19 and our hospitals are going through dire situations. Hospitals urgently need more oxygen cylinders and concentrators to save as many lives as possible.
Democracy People Foundation started a self-funded mission to help hospitals across the country get immediate access to oxygen concentrators. The foundation assumed a requirement of 100 pieces that they could manage. However, within a few hours, the foundation received the request for over 3000 oxygen concentrators. The initial requirement is listed below:
"We have managed to procure 500 concentrators from China, which will be shipped on Monday for India and we will be able to supply them to the hospitals earliest by Wednesday. Initially we self-funded approximately 50 Lacs for this initiative and placed an order for 100 concentrators. However, to process the order for the remaining 400 concentrators by Monday we need another Rs 2.5 Crore and we decided to embrace the power of the crowd and started a fundraiser on Ketto.org," said Rahul Aggarwal, Founder Democracy People Foundation, while commenting on the fundraiser.
The campaign went live on Friday night (April 23, 2021). Within 17 hours the campaign raised over Rs 1.70 crore from over 1400 donors.
"This is a non-for-profit and charitable initiative. We urge people to come forward and generously donate to the cause. Every bit will go a long way in saving lives," added Rahul Aggarwal.
Fundraiser link: www.ketto.org/fundraiser/mission-oxygen-helping-hospitals-to-save-lives
Ketto is Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala and Actor Kunal Kapoor. Ketto is Asia's most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform that is known for raising funds for personal (Health/Education/Travel), social (NGOs/Non-Profits/Charities), and creative (Movies/Music/Theatre/Fashion/Technology) and causes from a large number of people who share your passion or concern. Based out in Mumbai, Ketto is Asia's most trustworthy online crowdfunding platform for social, creative, and personal causes.
Users on Ketto usually raise funds for:
Health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, events, religion, animal welfare, film/documentary making, women empowerment, and many more.
Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact targeting the social sector of the country. We are working with grass-root level non-profits on technology enablement (including capacity building) to achieve our goals. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs. 300 crores per year for various causes.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
