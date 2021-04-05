MIT-ADT University to offer PG diploma in SAP-ERP in association with Atos India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (https://mitfutureskills.org) is a flagship initiative of (https://www.mituniversity.edu.in) MIT Art, (https://www.mituniversity.edu.in) Design and Technology University, committed solely to providing training programs in future exponential technologies.

MIT Group of Institutions, with a legacy of success for its engineering & technology programs, introduces MIT-FuSE, an initiative to provide training in emerging technologies to students and working professionals.

The training will help candidates acquire technical knowledge and skills necessary to sustain and thrive in the fast-changing technological world.

MIT-ADT University and Atos - India's leading Authorized SAP Education Partner signed a Memorandum of Understanding to offer an Online PG diploma course in Enterprise Resource Planning (PGD-ERP) through the MIT-FuSE.

The objective of the PGD-ERP program is to provide candidates with an understanding of business processes, concept of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Software Engineering with specialization in SAP.

On successful completion of the program, the students will be awarded a Diploma in ERP. The students can appear for the SAP certification exam and qualify as SAP Associate Consultant - a certificate valid for a lifetime.

"The candidates will be provided with in-depth and advanced learning skills in SAP ECC 6.0, SAP S/4HANA (next-gen SAP ERP) which has approximately 70 per cent market share globally and help to gain them a competitive edge through structured learning of Business Processes in ERP and prepare them for the globally accepted SAP Associate Consultant Certificate which is valid for lifetime," said Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor, MIT-ADT University.

"As a global SAP Partner for over 35 years, Atos is involved in providing end-to-end SAP services which include, License re-sell, SAP Business Implementation, SAP Integrations, SAP Support, and SAP Training services. Atos in India has been successfully training candidates in SAP for the past 20 years. Being an SAP Partner, Atos has the unique advantage of understanding the demands of the job and the skills necessary to be a successful SAP Consultant. It is this deep experience, that Atos's industry experienced and SAP assessed faculty bring to the PGD-ERP program," said Sachin Sharangpani, Business Head Training Services Group, Atos India.

PGD-ERP is a one-year program, specially designed for working professionals who can benefit from the online training mode to enhance their ERP and SAP skills.

The first admission announcement is being made in March 2021 & the course will commence from April 15 2021, with details available on the (https://mitfutureskills.org) MIT-FuSE website.

The course will be coordinated by Prof Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director, MIT-FuSE. Prof Suraj iterated that MIT-FuSE being distinctive, uses an amalgamation of the best industry practices & technologies across all aspects of learning pedagogy, making it truly a great online learning experience.

All programs are delivered online through LMS and the students will have access to 365 days of SAP Learning Hub and 60 hours on the SAP Live Access portal. This ensures that quality education is made accessible to the working professionals & graduates residing across India.

