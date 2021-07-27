MIT-WPU invites applications to iflagship courses under Faculty of Sustainability Studies

Applications open for UG and PG programs under the Faculty of Sustainability Studies at MIT-WPU

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/SRV Media): (https://mitwpu.edu.in) MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), India's 3rd best private university with a four-decade-long legacy in education, is accepting applications to its MSc in Ecology, Society and Sustainable Development, MSc in Sustainable Rural Development, Masters in Public Health, and Bachelors in Social Sciences programs.

Under the Faculty of Sustainable Studies, the programs follow a balanced curriculum concentrating on experiential learning along with industry insights backed by problem-based learning, training and emphasis on social responsibility.

Under the School of Sustainable Development, the (https://sustainable-development.mitwpu.edu.in/programs/msc-sustainable-rural-development) MSc in Sustainable Rural Development offered is a two-year postgraduate program featuring internship, dissertation and fieldwork; and the (https://sustainable-development.mitwpu.edu.in/programs/ba-in-social-sciences) BA in Social Sciences is a three-year undergraduate program focusing on internship, research projects and fieldwork.

Under the aegis of the School of Public Health, aspirants can opt for the (https://public-health.mitwpu.edu.in/programs/mph-masters-in-public-health) Masters in Public Health, a two-year postgraduate program comprising fieldwork and projects. Furthermore, the School of Ecology and Environmental Management offers a two-year (https://ecology-environmental.mitwpu.edu.in/programs/msc-ecology-society-sustainable-development) MSc in Ecology, Society and Sustainable Development which focuses on research projects, collaborations with reputed organizations and fieldwork.

Career Prospects: MIT-WPU's Faculty of Sustainability Studies programs are designed to equip students with the necessary knowledge, tools, methods, and theories. Students gain the needs of industry and academia through collaborations with government and corporate organizations, research and policy analysis, adopting a trans-disciplinary approach, and experiential learning gained from in-house research projects.

Graduates from all aforementioned programs gain the required skills to take up positions such as Project Coordinator, Sustainable Development Professional, Data Analyst, Civil Service, Healthcare Administrator, Epidemiologist, Social Scientist and Science Reporter amongst others.

Program Highlights: All programs under the Faculty of Sustainability Studies aim to shape students into sustainable development and healthcare professionals suitable to the demands of the new-age industry by offering extensive academic support paired with experiential learning. Students under these programs learn Sociology, Political Sciences, Development and Gender Studies, History, Nutrition, Biostatistics, Health Economics, Nutrition and Food Security, Ethnobiology, Environmental Laws, Gender Perspective, national/international study tours, and intense industry internships.

Furthermore, students are encouraged to apply for merit-based scholarships at MIT-WPU that provide financial assistance based on academic and non-academic performance.

Placements and Recruiters: The field of sustainable studies and healthcare has risen in recent years owing to various circumstances. Many companies visit the campus for placements and the university has good relations with leading industries.

The highest package offered is 37 lakhs per annum and MIT-WPU provides 100% placement assistance to students. Currently, online placements and internships are taking place and students are gaining remote working opportunities. The list of recruiters includes Godrej, Bajaj, TISS, Railway and Defence, SAATHI, WHO, UNICEF, OXFAM, Greenpeace and more.

Eligibility Criteria: For the undergraduate program under the Faculty of Sustainability Studies, candidates must have a higher-secondary certificate from any stream with a minimum of 40% marks (35% for reserved category candidates) or a 2/3 year MSBTE approved Diploma or its equivalent to 12th grade. On the other hand, applicants interested in the postgraduate courses require a Bachelor's degree in any discipline (minimum of 3 years) or its equivalent in order to be eligible.

Furthermore, candidates with experience of working in the social and environmental sector, corporate organizations, civil society institutions, livelihood programmes, conservation programmes, policy advocacy, project planning and monitoring will be given due weightage.

Online Admission Process:MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications for both B.Sc and M.Sc in Economics programs. Students can apply online and appear for all admission rounds online from the security of their homes. Due to the pandemic and the postponement of important exams, students can now apply online early in order to be considered for provisional admission offers from MIT-WPU.

Covid Policies: Keeping in mind the safety of students, MIT-WPU is conducting end-to-end online admission and running online classes to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time. The University has been monitoring the pandemic situation and will reopen the campus for students only when it is completely safe, in accordance with strict government regulations.

Industry Collaborations:The Faculty of Sustainability Studies has an extensive global network. The alumni and faculty have strong connections with industry experts, which allows for the best collaborations to take place. MIT-WPU has collaborations with a number of companies from corporate, healthcare, and research sectors that help students to grow professionally and become global leaders.

