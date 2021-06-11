Mobile app development accelerates digital transformation, success of businesses

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): To pinpoint a specific definition for digital transformation is challenging as it differs based on every business.

Digital transformation is not only about implementing various technologies to improve the experience of customers and employees. It mainly encourages experiments, learning from failures, adopting new business models, investing in digital technologies, and a change in leadership style to serve customers better.

According to a research, 70 per cent of the companies already have a digital transformation strategy for their business and 60 per cent of companies have implemented new business models. Digital transformation minimizes the gap between what customers expect and what businesses actually deliver.

Digital transformation strategy helps companies in achieving anything from business goals, employee productivity to increase in business revenue.

A survey has found that the main advantages of digital transformation are better operational efficiency (49%), improved time to market (36%), and efficiency to meet customer expectations (35%). Digital transformation is worthy as most of the consumers are looking for quick, accessible and personalized solutions for their business needs.

According to the research, 92% of professionals who develop digital transformation strategies mainly focus on improving customer experience. Digital transformation assists companies to personalize customer experience which improves conversion rate and builds customer loyalty.

The main advantage of digital transformation is that it allows businesses to execute data-driven management having various tools to track metrics and analyze data. These insights empower companies in optimizing their strategies which helps in delivering the best results. Businesses can better understand their customer base which enables them in creating a better strategy. This brings massive changes to their ROI and sets a path to resource optimization.

Role of Mobile apps in digital transformation

A mobile app plays a crucial role in the success of digital transformation as it is the convenient medium to connect with customers. According to the statistics there are more than 3.8 billion smartphone users all over the world. Through mobile apps you can reach a huge customer base and engage them easily. If you have developed your mobile app from a top mobile app development company having experience in creating scalable, secure and robust apps then it will be possible to improve the efficiency of your app at any time.

Founder & CEO of Nextbrain Technologies, Saranraj CM says, "As the digital transformation journey is endless, we ensure scalability and modernization of business in every aspect."

As mobile apps are widely accessible to everyone, businesses have a good chance to utilize emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Big Data, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), etc. to deliver amazing user experiences. These technologies can enhance user engagement while collecting proper data for the organizations. In the present situation, there is a great need for agility as almost all the industries are changing rapidly. So in order to keep up with the competitors, any company which is in the leading position must be ready to innovate and adopt. It is always necessary to implement new tools, technologies, and trends to sustain in this competitive world.

Nextbrain Technologies is the best mobile app development company in Bangalore established in 2016 having offices in India, USA, and Canada. With a team of 55+ technical professionals, we help businesses leverage digital transformation services to amplify efficiency and enhance business revenue. We adopt the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to craft robust and scalable business solutions. With innovation and consistent efforts, we enable organizations with the unprecedented digital transformation solutions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)