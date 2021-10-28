Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre opens its new branches across India

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): A trusted name in yielding diagnostic facilities for 36 years, Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre has been growing at an exponential rate across India.

Expanding their established base of 3 full-fledged diagnostic setup in Delhi-NCR along with labs established in Srinagar, Yamunagar and Kurukshetra. MDRC had inaugurated lab in Calcutta in July,2021 to cover east India along with lab in Jaipur to cover North west India.

In September 2021, MDRC also inaugurated lab in Panipat to strengthen its foothold in Haryana with total of 6 Laboratories in the state.

MDRC is gearing up to make 4 labs operational in the next two months. Their central lab in Gurugram is also accredited with NABH, NABL, ISO15189:2012, and CAP (College of American Pathologists).

Incepted by Dr. D.S Yadav, MDRC is equipped with High-frequency Digital X-ray machines, Mammography, OPG, CBCT, Ultrasound and color doppler, 128 slice Dual Source Dual Energy CT Scan, 3.0 Tesla MRI, Cardiology lab, Neurology lab, and Fully Automated Biochemistry, Hormonal and Immunoassay Systems, IFA, Complete hematology with Fully Automated Cell counters, Factor Assays, Histopathology with Immuno-Histochemistry, Microbiology with fast cultures, New Born Screening using LCMS/MS, Flow cytometry, RT PCR, Karyotyping, Microarray, Sanger sequencing, NGS (Next Generation Sequencing), hence becoming the most sought-after clinic for detecting genetic abnormalities, mutations causing cancers, etc.

Talking about the domain of diagnostics and the growth of MDRC, Dr. D.S Yadav says, "Currently, centre carries out about 2500 tests in house covering a range of tests from molecular level such as RNA and DNA to whole body imaging. Besides huge range of disease related investigations to detect disease and their extent, the lab has comprehensive individual oriented panels for detecting diseases early with preventive health checks. It is important to remember that diagnostic tests are critical in the early phases of disease detection. Early detection helps in better management of disease and prevent serious complications caused by undetected disease. Accurate and early diagnosis helps doctor to choose the most suitable line of management of disease for individual patient."

He further added, "Since the inception of Modern Diagnostic Research Centre, we have laid great emphasis on quality which is rendered with compassion. MDRC has had its share of difficult and stressful periods, but after these long and testing times it is a matter of great pride to have contributed in alleviating the suffering of millions of patients."

The value of focusing on preventative care right now cannot be overstated. After the age of 40, both males and females should get yearly comprehensive health check-ups to determine the risk of developing serious diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The essential term here is early detection. Modern Diagnostic and its preventive health screenings assist healthcare professionals in detecting problems early on before they become too serious. The positive results of such early acts assist the individual in living a happy and healthy life. And hence, the importance of diagnostic services in the treatment of various illnesses cannot be overstated.

The next few months will witness the launch of more diagnostic centres and labs covering most of the states in North, Central, and Eastern India. MDRC is also planning to add more laboratories in southern India, UAE, and the African continent.

Visit the site of MDRC on:(https://www.mdrcindia.com)

