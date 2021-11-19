More mothers buying natural high-end skin care products for their babies

You would like to read
The mother's of today are more knowledgeable and aware of the surroundings than ever before. The care and well being of their babies are of prime importance to them. Moreover, Covid has emphasized the importance of health and immunity.
Citta, One such new company manufacturing (https://cittaworld.com/collections/all/products/the-complete-baby-care-set) natural baby products like baby shampoo, baby oil, baby wash, baby balm etc has seen a huge surge in its sales.
Today's parents don't want to compromise when it comes to their children and want to provide the best. They are aware of their needs and the options available. As safety is a priority for the mothers, they try to seek all possible information.
Prerna, a mother of a 1-year-old baby girl said that "I want the best for my child, after being recommended by my pediatrician I bought Citta baby oil. It has a mixture of 12 oils which helps the baby's growth in the long run in a safe way. I just loved the oil and then I bought other products like the Citta baby balm and baby shampoo and have also recommended to all my friends as well."
Akanksha Sharma, CEO of (https://cittaworld.com) Citta baby products said, "Our products are safe and natural. We have tried to make it as nourishing as possible by using natural raw materials. We have tried to have a good balance in our products by blending the old traditions of childcare used by our grandmothers and the new science of today."
Amit Chavan, the production head at Citta says that "We have gone through a rigorous process of R & D and finally after years of research and stringent quality checks we have come up with safe and nourishing products for the babies. The parents have realized the importance of immunity and health during covid times and hence we have seen a huge surge in the sales of our products."
