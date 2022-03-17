Motherhood Hospitals partners with India's leading CLM Platform Easyrewardz for "Motherhood Delights" Loyalty Program

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Easyrewardz, India's leading end-to-end CLM & Loyalty solution provider today announced that Motherhood Hospitals, India's fastest growing women & childcare chain, has leveraged Easyrewardz Healthcare CRM solution stack for the success of their nationwide multi-hospital "Motherhood Delights" program.

Healthcare CRM is poised to be the next BIG thing as healthcare professionals strive to individualize care and nurture patient-provider relationships. Hospitals are looking at CRM with different lens and opting for an advanced CRM solution to manage entire patient lifecycle.

"The global healthcare CRM market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. As per estimates, the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026," IMARC Group.

Soumya Chatterjee, CEO, Easyrewardz, said, "Easyrewardz Loyalty & CRM solution for Healthcare, helps hospitals run an end-to-end program by managing the entire patient lifecycle from acquisition to engagement, retention & more, and provide an optimal experience for patients. Healthcare is increasingly driven by value. Digital revolution has made the consumers aware of the choices and resources they have. This has also altered the provider/patient relationship. There has been a rise in demand by patients for a simpler approach to getting healthcare with technology playing a key role in virtual patient care."

On their partnership with Motherhood Hospitals, he added, "We thank the team at Motherhood Hospitals for choosing us as their CRM & Loyalty partners."

Archana Sangam, Head - CX & CRM at Motherhood Hospital, said on the success of the program "Both Motherhood Hospitals & Easyrewardz are delighted with the launch of the "Motherhood Delights" program. The Delights program is unique in the way it enables Motherhood Hospitals to better engage and connect with patients and provide them a holistic ecosystem to fulfil their needs and requirements during their care journey. Being a part of the healthcare industry, safety and security of our patients/members data and privacy is our topmost priority. Easyrewardz has helped us achieve the same with their end-to-end solutions making it easier for us to know the 360° view of our customers including their profile, keeping track of visits as per their recommended schedules, retain them by improving service experience and build loyalty by creating meaningful personalised delights & services for them. We look forward to continuing this partnership and unlocking the full potential of CRM in the healthcare industry."

For Motherhood Hospitals, Easyrewardz offers a seamless omnichannel patient experience including leads management via (https://www.easyrewardz.com/products/lpaas) LeadzHub, offering loyalty program to customers via LPaaS, enabling customers to share their feedback via Collecta and (https://www.easyrewardz.com/products/shopster) engagement over WhatsApp. Easyrewardz has also helped create an experiential program microsite for Motherhood Hospitals that allows members access to their dashboard, refer their friends & family, and get delightful rewards and more.

Webinar Link - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mpo2jVZuHqs & t=172s)

Motherhood Hospitals is a speciality hospital chain that provides comprehensive women & childcare in a homely and comfortable environment. Known for their compassionate and efficient service since their inception, they have expanded to not only provide care for women, but to also make sure that young children receive paediatric healthcare of the same promised quality.

Easyrewardz is a Flipkart-backed company that operates in nurturing lifelong customer relationships by offering an engaging brand experience and managing customer lifecycle. Easyrewardz, a cloud-based, industry-agnostic CLM platform, integrated with all brand's touchpoints, leverages the power of personalization by analysing data at every step of customer journey with its 360° Customer Lifecycle Management Solutions. To read more about Easyrewardz product suite & solutions and for latest updates & industry insights, visit (https://www.easyrewardz.com).

