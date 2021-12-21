MOURI Tech becomes the official partner of Tamil Thalaivas for Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League

You would like to read
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global enterprise solutions provider MOURI Tech has announced a partnership with Tamil Thalaivas for Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), commencing on December 22, 2021.
Speaking on this occasion, MOURI Tech Global CEO Anil YERRAMREDDY said, "Sports is a passion I have always fostered. Kabaddi, India's most popular traditional game, is experiencing a great resurgence and transformation. Emerging technologies like Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics are helping the sports industry by enabling coaches and managers to maintain the players' health, fitness, and safety in addition to team strategy. I am excited about this association and wish Team Tamil Thalaivas the best this season."
Founded in 2005, MOURI Tech is a world-class enterprise solutions provider with a customer base that includes fortune 500 companies and growing small businesses. Headquartered in Texas, USA, MOURI Tech has offices across five continents, with Centers of Excellence (COE) and innovation hubs.
With a strength of 4,500+ highly talented associates and CMMI level 5 certification, MOURI Tech offers a wide range of industry solutions, IT services, niche expertise, and patented products to cater to customer business transformation needs.
Launched in 2017, Tamil Thalaivas is the franchise for Tamil Nadu in Pro Kabaddi League. Entered the league in the 5th season, Tamil Thalaivas are looking to build a defined legacy in the sport of Kabaddi. The club aims to rejuvenate the sport among youngsters & produce new talents for the country. To promote Kabaddi across the state and create a pathway for youngsters to learn & excel in the sport on an international level and to rebuild the sport in Tamil Nadu and identify & promote young talents.
Nikhil Bhardwaj, Director, Tamil Thalaivas, said, "We are delighted to welcome MOURI Tech into the Thalaivas family! It is an exciting time right now with Kabaddi returning after 2 years. I'm certain that both brands will garner tremendous value from this association!"
For more information mail us at pr@mouritech.com.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
