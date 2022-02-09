Mumbai based, Boch & Fernsh, 360 creative agency expands during the pandemic

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/SRV): As the world got ravaged by COVID-19, and industries started figuring out how to survive, Boch & Fernsh Inc, a prominent 360 creative firm in Mumbai, broke boundaries and grew steadily. They acquired some of the major clients like Alcon, 7 eleven, Acuvue, Ganit Inc., and DePuy Synthes during the lockdown.

Boch & Fernsh is a leading Mumbai-based 360 creative agency. Founded in 2005, it is known for producing successful ads that are based on research, design thinking, insights, and captivating storytelling. Their knowledge of how to communicate a brand helps them flourish. The company has a digital-first mindset and is sector agnostic. This firm's 15-plus years of experience in creating and executing marketing initiatives have now elevated them to being recognized as one of the India's leading 360-degree service companies in the global market.

Boch & Fernsh is a data-driven firm with a strong focus on ideas. They believe backward and vertical integration leads to quality. The company provides clients with 360-degree service in-house. They are industry agnostic, and their background allows them to transfer best practices from one business to the next. The company has expertise in making videos ads for any medium and in any style. B & F's distinct style allows them to excel in the sphere of inventiveness. The company has not only opened new horizons but has also established a new benchmark for what a successful organisation should look like and how it should function.

Branding & identity, social presence, video creation, digital marketing, web experience, and immersive experience are some of the services offered by the company. Johnson & Johnson, Fortis hospitals, Moneygram, P & G, Alcon, Angel One, Carl Zeiss, LIEBHERR, Bosch are just a few of the company's major clients.

The Company's trailblazing ideas and goals allowed it to stand strong and represent the country in the global market. They believe that with enough effort and ingenuity, everything is attainable. Everything that happens in the world might be viewed in a negative light, but when viewed in a positive light, it can bring about significant changes in the world. B & F used this principle to keep their personnel motivated, and they eventually accomplished what they set out to do.

Chirag Shah, CEO, Boch & Fernsh Inc said, "B & F began as a web development firm. B & F has evolved into a full-service firm. We consider ourselves as a growth catalyst. We like to have full clarity on the WHY and always reject our first idea. Today, data is influencing creativity - but don't let it overwhelm you. Listen to your instincts. A brand is not just fonts, colors, and images. What is more important is your tone of voice and personality - shape it consciously. In a COVID world, Indian agencies have a great opportunity to go global - we are creative, we as Indians analyze data well, and we adapt quickly."

Despite various obstacles, COVID opened a portal for the company to reach worldwide. This was a good time for the company to show Indian talent to global brands. It opened doors for them all over the world, as clients understood that they didn't have to be in the same place to collaborate with the creative team. Their working approach evolved into one that was more simplified. Prioritization became the standard for everyone.

