Mumbai to Host Meeting with Russian Capital: III Forum "From the Volga to the Ganga" to Unite Indian Business and Leading Investors from Russia

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3: On March 19, 2026, the III Russia-India Forum "From the Volga to the Ganga: Dialogue of Civilizations and Integration of Capital Markets" will be held in Mumbai at the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This strategic event will provide Indian companies and financial institutions with direct access to major capital holders, investors, and key individuals shaping Russia's investment policy. Russian Capital Seeks Partners in India The forum's focus is on practical mechanisms for attracting Russian investments into the Indian economy, as well as joint projects oriented towards long-term growth. Key figures controlling financial flows and investment strategies have been invited to participate. Among them are Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Shri Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Sergey Glazyev, Secretary of State of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Ivan Chebeskov, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian

Federation, Vladimir Chistyukhin, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, Alexander Ageev, Director of the Institute for Economic Strategies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Eduard Grekov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gas Machines Group, President of BIREX Investment Company, and Chairman of the Forum. Their participation reflects the Forum's role as a platform for direct institutional dialogue and the development of long-term financial and investment cooperation between India and Russia. The forum delegation will include heads of major Indian and Russian banks, investment funds, asset management companies, as well as owners and top managers of industrial and technology holdings interested in entering the Indian market and finding local partners.

A key highlight of the Forum will be the presentation of Russian investment projects available for Indian participation. For the first time in Mumbai, Indian investors will be able to conduct direct negotiations with project initiators, receive consultations from leading experts on the legal and financial aspects of cross-border investments, and gain privileged access to strategic opportunities across the Russian economy. This format is designed to support the transition from initial dialogue to practical investment cooperation. "The 'From the Volga to the Ganga' Forum is not just a discussion platform; it is a mechanism for the direct linkage of the Indian and Russian capital markets. Amidst the transformation of the global economy, India and Russia are forging new channels for capital movement, and Mumbai is becoming the center of this process. Our main goal is the strategic alliance between Russia and India," stated Eduard Grekov, Chairman of the Forum.

Participant Registration https://rusinfor.com/ Contacts Phone: +7 (495) 190-79-10 E-mail: protocol@rusinfor.com