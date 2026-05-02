PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2: Munoth Hedge Fund (MHF), a SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIF Category III), hosted its semi-annual conference "ONE/2" at IIMA Ventures, Ahmedabad, on May 1, 2026.

Managed by Munoth Capital Market Limited (MCML), under the leadership of Siddharth Jain, MHF continues to position itself at the intersection of capital, research, and informed dialogue.

Vidhi Kankaria, also from the Munoth Hedge Fund leadership team, curates ONE/2 to cover the breadth of investments. Starting from venture capital to secondary markets investments, and a whole range of alternative asset classes were discussed.

The event convened 100+ people from different professional and industrial backgrounds to add muscle to the topics at hand!