Mushroom World Group witnesses YoY growth story of 250 per cent, all set to diversify further

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/SRV): With a massive year-on-year growth of over 250 per cent, Mushroom World Group, a rising conglomerate of companies, has one of the finest success stories in the Indian business world. Founded in 2008 with a shoestring budget by Vijay Sagar, Sameer Sagar, and Shakti Sagar, the company has a massive pan-Indian reach and loyal consumer base, especially in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Driving the growth of the company are the founders' keen knowledge of business strategy and marketing, unique marketing campaigns, a drive to seek out and invest in potent ideas, and the secret sauce- the in-house tool of block calculation for risk mitigation. Pushing the growth curve ahead the company is preparing for an IPO of its subsidiary, Mushroom World Umbrella Public Limited. The company has also set its eyes to expand into industries such as real estate, education, finance, green energy, diamonds, winery, and exports.

Sameer Sagar and his brother Shakti Sagar, the Directors of Mushroom World said, "The foremost concern for our company is to reach people in as many ways as we can. Keeping our people-centric approach we have sustained our growth even during the pandemic which helped us to maintain our full workforce without any pay cuts despite the debilitating times across the globe. In our pursuits to forge ahead in the market, we plan to explore new horizons in business and invest in new and promising ideas."

The Mushroom World group, with its vision to touch lives in every possible way as well as nurture great ideas, has spread its wings in diverse industries. The verticals of the group with maximum growth include Central India's most trusted rehabilitation centre, Kartavyam Nasha Mukti Kendra and Hospital, Mushroom World Futuretech Pvt Ltd, a leading IT company, Mushroom World Films Pvt Ltd, a rising production house, and the natural medicine vertical of the group, Mushroom World Ayurveda and Food Pvt Ltd. Some of the other successful endeavours of the group are Mushroom World Umbrella Public Limited, Blackila Food & Beverage LLP, and Dt. Poonam Sagar's Nutrition World LLP- an enterprise that, in its services, draws from the expertise of the renowned dietician Poonam Sagar (Former Apollo Hospital's Clinical Dietician).

A highlight of Mushroom World's story is the company's journey during the Covid-19 pandemic: the company focused on nature-based health product sales which increased during the time by 300 per cent, especially due to the mushroom-based items. The company also took a deep dive into another successful health sector initiative with Dt. Poonam Sagar's Nutrition World LLP.

What sets the success story of Mushroom World from the crowd, is its people-centric business strategy that reflects in the heavy investments in the health sector, the upcoming education-oriented initiatives, the employee retention policies during the pandemic, and most importantly, the company's special efforts to incubate and grow novel ideas.

For more information, visit (https://www.mushroomworldgroup.com); (https://www.mymushroomworld.com).

