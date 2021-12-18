MX Player launches its much hyped & most intriguing murder mystery 'Missing Chapter'

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI/PNN): Recently launched crime drama series 'Missing Chapter' on MX Player is gaining huge popularity in the world of OTT. The much-hyped murder mystery is in conversations for all good reasons. Ajay Rajpal, a fashion entrepreneur and an actor, is already a talk of the town for playing the role of an investigative cop Abhimaan.
Audiences have been praising him for his phenomenal acting. His strong character in the episode gives him enough mileage to showcase his inordinate artistic capabilities. He not only enjoyed working with his fellow actors, especially SOTY fame Sahil Anand, but also cherished the experience he had with the entire production unit.
Ajay Rajpal said, "It was a great learning experience and an immense pleasure working with the team. I thoroughly enjoyed the character and playing as an investigative officer inspector Abhimaan. I wish to work on many more interesting projects and would like to explore myself as an actor in different roles and characters. Thank you once again to banner Flying Bird Pictures, producer Danish Siddiquie for trusting me and offering the fabulous opportunity."
He strongly believes that all of us should work towards having a positive mindset and healthy lifestyle. With a post-graduate degree in strategy and management, Ajay has spent over a decade in business consultancy for automotive, aviation and BFSI brands in Australia and India.
Let's keep an eye out and watch Ajay in upcoming projects.
