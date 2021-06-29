MySkool - The affordable international school

You would like to read
- Aravali Global Foundation launches India's first scientifically guided Finnish Home-Schooling program for parents in early years on International Women's Day
- Narayana Business School providing extraordinary education with MBA, PGDM programs
- Dudes & Dolls World becomes India's first Early Childhood development school to offer Hybrid mode of schooling
- Narayana Business School announces last date for MBA/ PGDM Program
- Last chance to enrol in the NBSAT exam- Narayana Business School
New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/Digpu): Myskool offers a unique online school program, to provide scholastics and co-scholastic at Affiliated International Schools for less than 50% of the regular fee structure.
This comes as a big relief to parents who have been reeling under the impact of covid-19 and also have been struggling to keep their children engaged.
A single access platform for Fun and Learning, Myskool offers regular academic sessions and various courses like singing, dancing, robotics, personality development and many more according to the interests of the child. Parental guidance and child counselling is done regularly to keep a balanced holistic development.
To impart quality education, MySkool trains all its teachers and faculty regularly though its Faculty Development Program (FDP). An interesting element of MySkool which aims at bringing out best in teachers and making them highly skilled in all areas like creativity, technology, effective communication, executive presence and more
"Prominent Services offered by Myskool whether admissions, academic support or opportunities to co - scholastic development has made the learning process very lively and interactive. With a very good and highly positive response from students and parents. I proudly and confidently say BS International School has come a long way in imparting fun learning through Myskool", says Jagdish Kumar of BS international School, Electronic City, Bangalore.
MySkool is currently operational in Bangalore and has plans to expand its services to other cities, bringing quality education to each and every child.
Kalpana C H, COO of Myskool, Bangalore commented, "By making International school education accessible and affordable, Myskool takes a step forward in bringing joy to parents and children. A platform which gives an advantage to children to master their interests and emerge out confident and successful."
To know more, visit (https://myskool.online) or write to enquiry@myskool.online
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor