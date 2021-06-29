MySkool - The affordable international school

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/Digpu): Myskool offers a unique online school program, to provide scholastics and co-scholastic at Affiliated International Schools for less than 50% of the regular fee structure.

This comes as a big relief to parents who have been reeling under the impact of covid-19 and also have been struggling to keep their children engaged.

A single access platform for Fun and Learning, Myskool offers regular academic sessions and various courses like singing, dancing, robotics, personality development and many more according to the interests of the child. Parental guidance and child counselling is done regularly to keep a balanced holistic development.

To impart quality education, MySkool trains all its teachers and faculty regularly though its Faculty Development Program (FDP). An interesting element of MySkool which aims at bringing out best in teachers and making them highly skilled in all areas like creativity, technology, effective communication, executive presence and more

"Prominent Services offered by Myskool whether admissions, academic support or opportunities to co - scholastic development has made the learning process very lively and interactive. With a very good and highly positive response from students and parents. I proudly and confidently say BS International School has come a long way in imparting fun learning through Myskool", says Jagdish Kumar of BS international School, Electronic City, Bangalore.

MySkool is currently operational in Bangalore and has plans to expand its services to other cities, bringing quality education to each and every child.

Kalpana C H, COO of Myskool, Bangalore commented, "By making International school education accessible and affordable, Myskool takes a step forward in bringing joy to parents and children. A platform which gives an advantage to children to master their interests and emerge out confident and successful."

To know more, visit (https://myskool.online) or write to enquiry@myskool.online

