Nabet India and AECOM partner to upskill persons with disability, provide skill development courses

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI/SRV): Nabet India and AECOM Engineering Company embarked upon a very unique and ambitious journey for the emancipation of persons with disability.
The campaign started with a two-month-long skill development course on IT/ITES discipline for disabled people.
It was a journey that had challenges and the road was not well traversed. Imparting IT skills to persons with disability including those with visual impairments is always a daunting task. In addition to the above, providing soft skills that add value to service providers was also encapsulated in the curriculum. These also included a brief introduction to spoken English and basic communication skills.
The participation of beneficiaries was a treat to watch as the enthusiasm was infectious and verve palpable. The trainers were experts and more importantly had the experience of working with persons with disability. They were trained on special screen reader software used by visually disabled people. Additionally, attention was also given to keeping up the morale - especially during Covid times when restrictions posed challenges even on routine matters.
The unmistakable and noticeable part of the program was Nabet India's placement support service. It participated in an international expo at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi where its IT skills were highlighted to an international clientele who need trained accessibility testing resources. A large number of local companies were also invited to participate in the expo. Further, numerous trained resources have found placements as a result of unrelenting placement efforts and dogged persuasion of the corporate.
Taking the initiative further, AECOM has now supported Nabet India to undertake stitching and tailoring courses for such people.
Speaking on the occasion, Usha Mishra, Managing Trustee NABET said that she is overwhelmed by AECOM's support as this will lead to more employment for our disabled beneficiaries.
To know more, visit - (http://www.nabetindia.org)
