Nabet India's initiative to empower persons with disability with IT/ITES skills

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd. and Nabet India brought together a unique initiative that involved skilling persons with disability in IT/ ITES and making them employable and self dependent. Anandita Pahwa, Head-CSR Initiatives, Bry-Air and Usha Mishra - Managing Trustee Nabet India stitched together a very special skilling and employment program for persons with vision ailments.
This program encapsulated a variety of skills development initiatives that would help blind youth learn computer-related skills besides soft skills essential to this sector.
Nabet India on its part designed a very effective 2 month course curriculum for fifty such beneficiaries spread equally in two batches that would make them employable. Further, Nabet India would also approach the corporate sector and seek employment for them. Notwithstanding Covid 19, Nabet India ran a hybrid model of training wherein the course was conducted both online and offline. Nabet India even went as far as to get all beneficiaries vaccinated and follow strict adherence to Covid protocols.
This initiative brings attitudinal changes in them resulting in them being confident, skilled, and having a sense of self-belief instilled in them. These beneficiaries are ready to take up responsible corporate assignments. The program is very effective and the underlying fact is that it makes people employed and breaks the shackles of dependence.
Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Trustee Usha Mishra thanked Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd. for its support and reminded that it had supported this initiative in the past too. She added Bry-Air is always eager to do more for society.
To know more, visit - (http://www.nabetindia.org)
