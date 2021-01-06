Narayana Business School announces last date for MBA/ PGDM Program

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/Digpu): AICTE approved Narayana Business School is soon closing its application for NBSAT, 2021 at the national level for candidates applying for MBA/ PGDM.

NBSAT is a mandatory management entrance examination framed by Narayana Business School to evaluate the competency and general awareness of the candidates. NBS reputation as a leader in business education has bragged it as the top 50 business schools in India and ranked as 4th best MBA college in Gujarat. Top MBA college, NBS closes its application on 08th January 2021 with NBSAT Entrance exam.

Narayana Business School Aptitude Test, NBSAT 2021 is a two hours online-based examination system that will be conducted on 10th January 2020 from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm, PAN India. It is a mandatory entrance examination to be a part of Narayana Business School and its program, PGDM, PGDM (Quantitative Finance, PGDM (Data Science & Analytics) and MBA plus PGPCE. The aptitude test is to measure an applicant's Mathematical Aptitude, General Knowledge, Verbal Ability, Abstract Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension. While NBSAT score is vital, the candidate should own a ticket in these criteria:

1. The candidate should graduate from a recognized university with 50 per cent or an equivalent CGPA.

2. Candidates currently in the final year of the Bachelor's degree or waiting for their results can also apply.

3. Candidates must have appeared for any recognized management entrance examination like CMAT, CAT, MAT, XAT. The candidate who has appeared for any of the management entrance exams and earned the required score will be eligible for admission at Narayana Business School even if the NBSAT score is disappointing.

4. There is no minimum or maximum work experience required however it will be an added advantage in the selection process.

The NBSAT 2021 entrance exam is designed to measure the candidates' ability in sections as covered in other MBA entrance exams. Set in an objective format to evaluate candidates Quantitative Techniques (QT), Data Interpretation & Data Adequacy (DI & DA), Vocabulary, Analytical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension with a total of hundred marks. Narayana Business School Aptitude Test, 2021 which will be conducted online with a user ID, password, and ID proof verification. The candidate is required to report online at 10:45 am while no candidate will be allowed after 11:00 am.

Candidates who are enrolling in MBA/ PGDM program have to sign up on the Narayana Business School website, and verify his/her email address. The candidate will have to fill the NBSAT application online form, upload all the requested documents, pay a one-time, non-refundable application fee of Rs.1000/- and submit the form on or before the due date, 08th January 2021.

The student who has appeared for the NBSAT entrance examination on 10th January 2021 will have to go through an evaluation and shortlisting process after the merit list published on on 16th January 2020.

The candidate will be evaluated on the following basis:

* NBSAT score with a minimum 50 marks or above 50 marks in any MBA entrance examination,

* Academic performance, minimum 50 per cent in bachelor's degree and prior work experience would be an added advantage,

* A round of Group discussion (after shortlisted), and

* Personal Interview (after shortlisted)

Why should you choose Narayana Business School?

Narayana Business school is one of the top name business schools in India. It was founded by a duo of Academicians, Dr Amit Gupta and Dr Purvi Gupta in the heart of Gujrat, Ahmedabad with a dream of shaping management education through innovation, quality learning, and world-class research in the year 2001. Within two decades, NBS is recognized among top 50 Business Schools in India and ranked as the 4th best MBA college in Gujarat. NBS 20 plus years of legacy focuses on their betterment of students.

The duo motto through Narayana Business School is to redefine MBA and PGDM program to be, one student at a time, with the help of research driven and learning by doing approach. The management programs at NBS are planned and executed through classroom simulations, case studies, live projects, multiple internships during the course, an equal priority of theoretical p;us practical knowledge with 100 per cent guaranteed placements 6 months before the end of the program.

Our directors hard work and vision has laid the foundation of Narayana Business School, one such newest and youngest member on board is Indrajeet Singh. A young educationist entrepreneur who started his career by founding India No.1 CAT online coaching, iQuanta.

His commitment towards expanding quality education at an affordable price, he joined to take up the directorship of Narayana Business School. The Board of Directors have expressed their faith in Indrajeet's vision to reorient the management education landscape, thus bringing the youngest director on the board.

NBS has a strong corporate bond. Top Corporate recruiters includes Citigroup, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, CLSA, Deloitte, JP Morgan, Barclays, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst and Young, McKinsey, Accenture, Genpact, S & P Global, XL Dynamics, TCS, Amazon, HSBC, Capgemini, IBM, Wipro , HDFC Bank, S & P Global , L & T , Dabur , Byju's , MyGate, Vivo , Extra Marks, Topper , Coco-cola , HCL , XL Dynamics ,Polycab, Bajaj Finserv are amongst the 383 plus companies as hiring partners.

The objective of NBS is to establish its image not just in quality education but to also provide the best industry placements to the students with their highest package of 16 LPA. 2/3rd for the batch students gets placement in the range of 8.5 to 16 lakhs and 1/3rd in the range of 5.5 to 8.5 LPA.

Narayana Business School has acquired the role of a leader in the field of business education and has received ample award and recognition by World Education Summit & Awards in 2018, in 2019 as the best business school of Ahmedabad and in 2020, recognized among the top 50 business schools in India including ranked as 4th best MBA college in Gujarat. NBS has evenly won many prestigious awards from acclaimed organizations such as Times of India, Business Today, Indian Today, Divya Bhaskar, MY FM and the list goes on.

