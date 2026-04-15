Google brings Personal Intelligence to Gemini for Indian users: What is it

Google has introduced Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app for users in India. According to Google, the feature is designed to make Gemini’s responses more relevant by adding personal context from select Google apps. The feature is intended to make the AI assistant more useful by connecting it with the user’s personal Google apps. After activation, it can access data from services such as Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search to deliver more context-aware responses and assist with daily tasks more effectively.

The feature is being rolled out to eligible Google AI subscribers in India first, with plans to expand access to free users in the coming weeks. It works across the web, Android and iOS once enabled.

What is Personal Intelligence?

Personal Intelligence is a feature that allows Gemini to understand your digital activity across different Google apps and use that information to provide tailored responses. It connects apps like Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube and Search in one place, but only if the user chooses to enable it.

The system focuses on two key abilities: extracting specific details from your data (such as emails or photos) and combining information from multiple sources to answer more complex questions. For example, if you ask about your travel plans, Gemini can gather booking details from Gmail, check saved images from Photos and even refer to videos you’ve watched for suggestions.

How it works

In practical terms, this feature is designed to reduce the need to switch between apps. The company said that if users’ travel confirmations, screenshots and saved ideas are spread across different platforms, Gemini can bring them together in a single response. It does not just search, it also tries to understand context. This means it can create timelines, suggest ideas or retrieve specific details based on information from connected apps.

If a response seems inaccurate, users can correct it by adding their preference, such as “Remember, I prefer window seats.” They can also regenerate replies without personalisation for a specific chat or use temporary chats to interact without any personal context.

According to Google, Gemini may sometimes miss context, especially with things like relationship changes or personal interests. For example, if it sees many photos of the user at a golf course, it might assume they like golf. But that may not be true. If it gets something wrong, you can simply correct it by telling it your preference, like “I don’t like golf.”

Privacy and control

Google said in its blog that Personal Intelligence is turned off by default. Users must manually enable it and choose which apps to connect. You can also disconnect apps or turn the feature off anytime. The company added that Gemini does not directly train on personal data from Gmail or Photos. Instead, it uses that data only to respond to specific queries. Users can also check how answers are generated and request more details if needed.

Google mentioned that it has put guardrails in place for sensitive topics. According to the blog, Gemini is designed to avoid making proactive assumptions about personal data such as health, but it can discuss such information if the user asks.

Steps to turn on Personal Intelligence in the Gemini app